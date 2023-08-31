Labor Day is right around the corner, and you know what that means. Summer is sadly coming to an end, and while that certainly means some long-awaited cooler weather, it also means some great Labor Day deals are comin’ in hot.

We’ve rounded up some of the best Labor Day speaker deals just in time for you to send off the Summer season with that epic Labor Day house party or show you’ve been planning.

Whether it’s powered speakers, a subwoofer, or even a full PA system you’re after, you can’t go wrong with these Labor Day deals. Head to Guitar Center now to take advantage of these killer speaker deals while there’s still time!

Quick Look at the Best Labor Day Speaker Deals

Best Labor Day Speaker Deals

Designed with musicians, presenters, and small event organizers in mind, the PA50 boasts impressive features tailored to level up your live audio game.

The PA50's compact and lightweight design ensures easy portability, allowing you to take your sound wherever you go. With a built-in 50-watt amplifier and a 10-inch speaker, it provides ample power and clarity for small to medium-sized spaces.

Plus, it offers multiple input options, including XLR and 1/4-inch inputs, enabling you to connect microphones, instruments, or other audio sources, making it an ideal choice for a variety of applications.

If you need a convenient and reliable portable audio system that offers clear sound, versatile input options, and ease of use, you can’t go wrong with the Kustom PA PA50 Personal PA System.

Head to Guitar Center to get 20% off on this great PA system from now until Labor Day!

The Peavey AQ 15 Full-Range 15" Powered Loudspeaker with Bluetooth is engineered to deliver exceptional sound quality and convenience, making it an excellent choice for all your live sound needs.

The AQ 15 features a robust 15-inch woofer and a high-frequency compression driver, resulting in a full and balanced audio output.

With its built-in 1000-watt amplifier, this loudspeaker delivers impactful sound that can easily fill medium to large spaces, making it ideal for live performances, DJ setups, parties, and more.

Plus, Bluetooth technology allows seamless wireless audio streaming from your compatible devices. The speaker's intuitive controls and versatile input options, including XLR and 1/4-inch inputs, provide flexibility in connecting various audio sources.

Whether you're a musician, DJ, event organizer, or presenter, this speaker will get the job done.

The Harbinger VARI V2312 12" 2,000W Powered Speaker with Bluetooth is a great option for anyone looking for a versatile and powerful audio solution.

The VARI V2312 is equipped with a 12-inch woofer and a high-frequency compression driver powered by a substantial 2,000-watt amplifier. Bluetooth enables wireless streaming from compatible devices such as smartphones and tablets.

Designed to withstand the demands of both on-the-road and stationary use, its lightweight yet sturdy build ensures portability without sacrificing durability. Input options abound, including XLR and 1/4-inch inputs, providing versatility in connecting microphones, instruments, and other audio sources.

The Harbinger VARI V2312 12" 2,000W Powered Speaker with Bluetooth offers a compelling package of powerful sound output, wireless convenience, and durability.

The Harbinger S12 12" Compact Powered Subwoofer with DSP is a valuable addition to any audio setup requiring enhanced low-frequency output.

The S12 features a 12-inch subwoofer driver, which is powered by a built-in amplifier and designed to handle low frequencies with precision. The subwoofer's compact size makes it easy to integrate into different setups without sacrificing floor space.

What’s more, the integration of DSP allows for fine-tuning of the subwoofer's performance to suit the acoustics of the room and the specific audio content being played. With DSP, users can adjust parameters such as crossover frequency, phase alignment, and EQ settings.

Whether you're setting up a home theater, a music production studio, or a live performance venue, this subwoofer's capabilities provide a heightened audio experience, adding richness and dimension to your sound system.

Head to Guitar Center now through Labor Day to get this awesome sub for 20%!

The Kustom PA KPX10A 10" Powered Speaker is a great choice for various audio applications, from live performances to presentations and more.

The KPX10A's 10-inch woofer is powered by a built-in amplifier, providing clear and balanced sound reproduction across various frequencies. This makes it well-suited for small to medium-sized venues, where its 10-inch size strikes a good balance between portability and audio impact.

You’ve got multiple input options, including XLR and 1/4-inch inputs. The KPX10A boasts impressive durability and reliability, making it suitable for regular use and transport. Its compact design also adds portability, allowing you to take it on the go without much hassle.

Whether you're amplifying vocals, instruments, or recorded audio, this powered speaker is a practical choice for all your event and performance needs.

Get it now through Labor Day from Guitar Center for an unbelievable 32% savings!

Conclusion

Act fast, folks, because these Labor Day deals won’t be around for long! The sooner you nab the powered speaker, PA, or subwoofer of your dreams, the sooner you can finalize your awesome end-of-summer Labor Day blowout plans.

