DJs need top-quality laptops for a DJ set, between lots of storage, excellent audio capabilities, and the ability to run DJ software, a laptop that’s reliable is a must. We’ll dive into 5 laptops that meet all of our requirements for running software, processing power, RAM, connectivity, and audio quality.

DJs multi-task, and if the laptop doesn’t have enough memory and processing power, it may not be able to handle the demands of DJing. Your laptop will likely crash in the process. We also considered portability and budget, so it’ll be easy to pack a lightweight laptop to a gig and so you have a variety of options depending on how much you can stretch your budget.

With the laptops below, you can mix, produce, and provide friends, guests, and more with an experience they’ll never forget.

Best Laptops for DJing

1. Best Overall – Apple 2023 MacBook Pro

SPECS

Processor: M2 Pro Chip

M2 Pro Chip RAM : 16GB

: 16GB Storage: 512GB

If you take care of a MacBook, it can be a powerful workhouse for at least 4-6 years. A big reason why DJs pick MacBook Pros (or MacBook Air) as their DJ laptop is that they are pretty great at taking on demanding projects. Many creatives are big fans of Pros for video editing, audio, and photo editing.

Whether it’s a feature film, YouTube Video, or podcast, Macbook Pros are ready for running software, and editing programs. This includes DJ software such as Serato DJ, Traktor, and Ableton Live.

The 18-hour battery life is incredible, great for long sets and even longer work hours. The sound is great too, it has a studio-quality three-mic array and a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio.

As for ports, it has three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SDXC card slot, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack. And for wireless connectivity, there’s also connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth.

Another reason why Mac remains king is how convenient they are to iPhone users. If you have an iPhone, you’re going to love being able to airdrop files to yourself.

SPECS

Processor: i7-12700H

i7-12700H RAM : 32GB

: 32GB Storage: 1TB

Dell makes powerful laptops for DJs. It has a high-end processor, lots of RAM and storage, and also an amazing display. This is super convenient for having a clear view of DJ software, plugins, and other DJ necessities.

The laptop has USB ports, HDMI connection, and audio jacks, allowing for easy connectivity with DJ controllers, audio interfaces, and other external devices.

The Dell XPS 15 also has a nice display allowing DJs to focus on the details of their DJ software.

This laptop also has terrific sound quality, so if you want to monitor with the built-in speakers, you can do so. Users say it’s a workhorse, and we think in terms of comparing it to Mac, this is basically the Macbook Pro of Dell laptops.

You can pick between different storage and RAM options, so pick the best size for your work needs.

3. Best Gaming Laptop for Heavy Demands – ASUS 2022 ROG Zephyrus

SPECS

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-5800HS Processor

AMD Ryzen 7-5800HS Processor RAM : 16GB

: 16GB Storage: 2TB

Gaming laptops are something else. Seriously, many laptops would crash trying to become a Twitch-friendly laptop. If you’re someone who may have multiple software running at all times of the day, you may need to consider a gaming laptop. They’re known for dedicated graphics cards, and ample RAM, making gaming easy.

Gamers like them because no matter what upgrades and new game releases are out, these pricey laptops can handle all of the graphics. That means this laptop can handle lots of DJ software updates as well.

The 2022 ASUS Rog Zephyrus has so much storage, allowing for an ample music library and plenty of ports, a headphone jack, and an HDMI port for connecting external devices.

Users say it’s a gaming monster, so if it can handle gaming, it can definitely handle Ableton Live without crashing ever.

4. Best Laptop Under $900 – Acer Nitro 5

SPECS

Processor: 4.5 GHz core_i5

4.5 GHz core_i5 RAM : 16GB

: 16GB Storage: 512GB

We wanted to include some budget picks for DJs, whether you’re a beginner or just need to make sure you don’t spend over $2,000 on a computer, this is a great fit for your needs. The laptop has plenty of RAM and storage—you can have lots of software and plugins for work.

You’ll also enjoy the connectivity and cooling system, HDMI port, and audio jacks for monitoring. As for the cooling system, there are multiple fans and heat pipes to keep the laptop’s temperature steady during long sets. We all know when your laptop starts overheating, it’s bound to crash. And of course at the most inconvenient time.

Overall, it’s a great reliable laptop, and if you just can’t seem to justify spending nearly $2,000 on a laptop at the moment, this is a quality affordable DJ laptop that checks all of the boxes for excellent performance.

Users say it’s the best bang for the buck and can’t believe it’s under $900.

5. Best Under $300 – Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Laptop

SPECS

Processor: 3 GHz core_i3

3 GHz core_i3 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Storage: 256GB

Don’t let pricey laptops turn you off from starting your DJ journey. If you must keep your budget under $300, we recommend going with a budget DJ laptop that offers smooth operation. While it may not be a workhorse, it’ll still be a great laptop for learning the fundamentals of DJing.

You can run DJ software and handle some tracks for some light sets. The budget laptop offers plenty of connectivity, including USB ports, HDMI, and audio jacks for DJ controllers, audio interfaces, and monitoring your tracks.

The LCD display is excellent and will be helpful when using DJ software. The price is very low, but it will exceed your expectations. It’ll make a great starter computer or even something to have as a backup.

Best Laptop for DJing Buyer’s Guide

There are many things to check out before purchasing your new laptop, consider storage above all. Of course, it may be tempting to go with the cheapest or possibly even the most expensive laptop you can find, but with the right amount of storage, RAM, and a powerful processor, your creativity is endless.

Processing Power

A laptop with a quad-core or higher processor is ideal for DJing. This will make sure your software won’t lag or crash during a set.

RAM

8GB of RAM (random access memory) is ideal for running software, effects, and other apps without lag.

Storage

256GB of storage is great for your music library. A laptop with a solid state drive is also helpful for fast data access.

Connectivity

USB ports are a must for external controllers, audio interfaces, and other devices. You’ll also want to consider connections for HDMI cords or DisplayPort for external monitors.

Audio Quality

Look for a laptop with a high-quality sound card to ensure clear, reliable audio reproduction and low latency. This will enhance your mixing and monitoring.

Portability

Make sure the laptop is lightweight and can easily fit in a laptop sleeve, backpack, or whatever you may use to protect your laptop during transport. It’ll be convenient.

Best Laptops for DJing Frequently Asked Questions

Mac Versus Windows: Which One Is Better for DJing?

Both are great! If you love Windows and want to stick to it, you’ll make a great choice. Windows are generally cheaper than MacBooks, supports many DJ software, and is king when it comes to customization. Also, easier to take apart and fix if needed. Once a MacBook is dead, it’s generally best to just replace the MacBook with a new one. Logicboard replacement is a pain.

Mac is great for those who are already fans of Mac OS and iPhones. The integration with other Apple devices is seamless, DJs love the intuitive user interface and are typically less susceptible to malware and security threats compared to the Windows operating system.

They both have their pros and cons, but both options are awesome.

What Are Some Popular Laptop Brands for DJing?

Apple, Dell, ASUS, Lenovo, and HP are several brands that DJs have relied on over the past 2 decades.

Can I Upgrade the Laptop’s RAM or Storage in the Future?

That depends on the brand and model if you’re buying a high-end gaming laptop, most likely. User-upgraded RAM is basically impossible with Mac since the RAM is part of the logic board.

Conclusion

The best laptop for DJing will likely depend on your needs. If you have an outstanding music library, look for a DJ laptop with at least 256GB of storage or more. The MacBook Pro or MacBook Air will come in various RAM and storage sizes, as well as other expensive laptops like the Dell XPS.

If you can spend a big budget on a laptop for DJing, we recommend a MacBook or Dell XPS. Both the Pros and Dell XPS laptops have the best performances. The excellent battery life, reliable processors, and all the ports (USB C port, HDMI) will make running software, all your plugins, and using external devices a breeze.

If you need a laptop at a lower price point but still cannot sacrifice storage capacity and overall performance, we recommend reliable laptops made for gaming. They can handle major DJ software and have truly become some of the best laptops on the market for music production.

A powerful laptop you can use as a DJ laptop, gaming laptop, and video editing laptop is truly a huge win.

Photo Courtesy Amazon