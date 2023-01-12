At some point, you’ll be buying stands for the majority of your instruments and gear—guitars, keyboards, microphones, and more. As you begin your studio setup, you’ll learn that a MIDI controller would help with organization and easy reach to effects and keys. See which stand would work best for you.

Here’s a pretty universal stand for just about any kind of compact electronic device. Perfect for MIDIs/synths, and even laptops. The stand comes from On-Stage, a leading brand for basically all things stand-related. Some of our staff has recommended mic and guitar stands from On-Stage, and to no surprise, we’re a fan of what the On-Stage KS6150 MIDI stand has to offer. You can adjust the height between 23-36 inches and you can also adjust the angle for a variety of instruments and playing styles. Get it for $88.95.

Another great option for MIDIs, turntables, synths, and more, this stand is compatible with many brands and is perfect for playing while sitting or standing. You can adjust the height between 22.5-33.5 inches. A couple of specs worth noting: the headphone hook, and anchoring straps. Perfect for resting your headphones and for extra stability and protection when playing gigs.

This MIDI stand is in brand new condition from Reverb. It’s small but super sturdy. Use it for elevating small mixers, DJ equipment, and compact gear under 20 pounds. Use horizontal and vertical positionings with 5 height options and 3 width options. If you’re on a budget, you’ll want to consider this pick. It’s under $40.

This MIDI stand is compatible with the NEON USB MIDI controller, along with many other controllers and iPads. This stand is great for positioning near a turntable (you’ll have easy access to effect sections). Setup is just two steps, and no tools are needed. Grab your drum machines, desktop synthesizers, and more. This stand is $56.99, another affordable option for musicians.

We saved this unique stand for last. If you need a 2-tier MIDI stand, you’re going to love this. It’s great for controllers, laptops, and more compact devices. This stand will keep you organized. It’s made of steel, so you know it doesn’t lack quality. It’ll be sturdy enough for all of your devices. You’ll be able to assemble it in 5 minutes.

