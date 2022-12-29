Any time I have some extra space on my wall, the first thing I think of is to put a poster on it. Okay, maybe a mirror too, but definitely a poster that defines my music taste. I’ve had my own album-inspired paintings on my wall, along with some cool stuff from Amazon and Redbubble. However, it can be time-consuming to get the perfect DIY art ready for display. Consider shopping for some of the best music posters from Amazon and Redbubble. Here are some of our favorites we think you’ll like too.

1. David Bowie – “Moonage Daydream“

“Moonage Daydream” is no doubt one of the most iconic David Bowie songs. If you also scream this song from the top of your lungs at karaoke, you probably love this song as much as I do. The space helmet and alligator design are such a unique way to honor the song. This poster is printed on semi-gloss paper, perfect for framing.

2. Prince – Purple Rain Print

Prince fans can frame this classic soundtrack cover in their favorite room. Whether Purple Rain is one of your favorite movies or albums, you’ll adore this poster. Get it on Amazon today for under $25. We love that it comes framed.

3. The Strokes Is This It 23 Canvas Poster

Every Strokes fan can recognize this photo a mile away. Is This It is probably every indie rocker’s favorite album of all time (okay, Room on Fire and First Impressions are great too), but there’s something so nostalgic about this album. Every time I hear “Someday” or “Last Night” I think about the good ol’ days. This poster will do just that.

4. Dolly Parton Poster

Is there anything cuter than this? Seriously, Dolly cuddling a kitten is probably the best thing you’ll see today. This poster is perfect for your bedroom, especially if you love pink and everything glam. Get this poster from Redbubble for $25.

5. The Highwaymen Frameless Decor

Waylon, Willie, Johnny, and Kris. These guys are the reason I picked up the guitar for a while. This supergroup is one we’ll never forget. This is a great piece for a music room or cozy home where you play guitar.

6. Queens of the Stone Age Poster

Josh Homme. The man. He’s such a talented guy—Eagles of Death Metal, QOTSA, Them Crooked Vultures, and that doesn’t even cover them all. This cover definitely gives Villains and Like Clockwork vibes. Get it from Redbubble for under $26.

7. SZA Poster SOS Album Cover Poster

SOS hasn’t been out long, but the cover is probably one of the most talked-about album covers in a while. The SOS cover makes for a great poster in your bedroom, living room, or wherever you’re jamming this album from. So, do we all have Kill Bill on repeat?

8. Metallica Poster

This Metallica poster is perfect for all fans. Grab this for yourself or a new Metallica fan. (Hey, we all know Stranger Things has introduced many to Metallica.) It’ll look great if you love an old-school aesthetic.

Photos Courtesy Amazon & Redbubble

**All products are independently chosen by American Songwriter editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.