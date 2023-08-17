7 Best Noise Cancelling Headphones of 2023

Sometimes, you find a song so captivating that you just want to get totally lost in it.

A top-notch pair of noise cancelling headphones will scratch that itch and then some. These days, over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones are the most immersive possible way to listen to music.

Here are seven of the best noise cancelling headphones you can buy so that you can find the perfect pair to meet your specific tastes.

Our number one choice, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones, makes a sublime listening experience possible—as well as convenient and comfortable!

Grab a pair of any of these noise cancelling headphones and get ready for an incredible listening experience.

Best Noise Cancelling Headphones

1. Best Overall Pick – Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones

SPECS

Price: $288 - $379

$288 - $379 Form Factor: Over Ear

Over Ear Battery Life: 60 hours

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones prove once again that you can't go wrong with Sennheiser. These headphones provide pristine sound quality and adaptive noise cancellation, all packed into a sleek, lightweight design.

There are a LOT of fantastic options out there for noise cancelling headphones. This product gets the number one spot because, all things considered, it definitely gives you the most bang for your buck. It compromises nothing and comes at a lower price point than other pairs in the same league.

There is so much to love about this piece of gear. Probably at the top of the list is that the sound quality is just impeccable. With these headphones, you can hear a remarkable level of depth and clarity, along with the brilliance of every little detail of your music.

The 42mm transducer system is lightweight and still brings Sennheiser's professional-grade audio straight to your ears.

The Sennheiser Smart Control app allows you to fine-tune several different aspects of your sound. You can adjust the level of noise cancellation and even determine the frequencies that you want to cut out. EQ is also adjustable, so you can optimize your headphones for any type of media.

You can bypass the noise cancellation and carry out other commands by simply touching the headphone. These touch commands are convenient and fun to use.

The battery life of this product is exceptional as well. 60 hours of battery life essentially takes worrying about charging them out of the equation; Sennheiser really maximized the qualities that make for a hassle-free listening experience.

2. The Runner-Up – Bose QuietComfort 35 II

SPECS

Price: $379

$379 Form Factor: Over Ear

Over Ear Battery Life: 20 hours

Like its predecessor on this list, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones come from a company that is known for its high quality, consistency, and sensible price points.

Bose once again knocks it out of the park with this piece of gear. These headphones are not quite as amazing of a value as the Sennheisers, but they are every bit as capable when it comes to sound quality.

Enjoy the bass of you songs in full punchiness, the midrange well-defined, and the high end beautifully articulated. Bose's active noise cancellation just makes your music even easier to get lost in.

As closed-back headphones, they do a good job avoiding the potential harshness in the high end. Many listeners prefer the soundstage and perceived depth of open-back headphones, but those are hard to come by at this price point.

The Bose noise cancellation is top notch, making it even easier to enjoy the crisp sound that these headphones deliver.

3. Best Noise Cancelling Ear Buds – Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

SPECS

Price: $249 - $299

$249 - $299 Form Factor: In Ear

When people think of noise cancellation, they usually think of over ear headphones. But the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II delivers exceptional noise cancellation in the form of wireless earbuds, something that is a bit harder to come by.

Bose headphones are consistently dependable, just like the rest of the products Bose makes. These earbuds are extremely convenient, comfortable, and well-crafted.

If you're looking for in-ear earbuds, then the QuietComfort Earbuds II are a safe bet. They are relatively expensive for headphones of this form factor, but the price is justified. Bose noise cancelling headphones are all well-made, and these earbuds are no exception.

The sound quality is impeccable compared to just about any other earbuds you can buy. There is a bit less depth to the soundstage compared to the higher-ups on this list, but that's to be expected for earbuds. The bass is impressively well-defined and free of distortion.

Noise cancellation is handled by Bose's ActiveSense technology, which senses the background frequencies around you and targets them for silencing.

Like many high-end earbuds of late, the QC II are complete with touch controls, which are convenient for pausing and skipping songs.

In addition, the product comes with three pairs of replaceable ear tips, which only sweetens the deal.

4. Best for Apple Fans – Apple AirPods Max

SPECS

Price: $549

$549 Form Factor: Over Ear

Over Ear Battery Life: 20 hours

Apple products tend to be consistently high quality but also fairly pricier than other products with similar specs. You definitely pay a premium for the Apple brand name.

The Apple name comes with the peace of mind that your headphones will have top-notch build quality, great durability, and seamless compatibility with all your devices.

While you could find a cheaper alternative, if you do go with the Apple AirPods Max, then you know your headphones will sound great, look great, and last a long time.

The active noise cancellation is about as close to perfect as it gets. It can be bypassed in transparency mode, which is easily accessible with the Apple-exclusive Digital Crown control. The crown can also be used for pausing, skipping, and other commands.

Apple boasts a clean frequency response with little to no distortion across the whole audio spectrum. There is a slight boost to the sub-bass, which will particularly appeal to most general audiences or fans of hip-hop. Some producers or audiophiles who want the most transparent frequency response possible will be put off by this, though.

Grab a pair of Apple AirPods Max in one of five colors and listen for up to 20 hours on a single charge.

If you love Apple products and how compatible they are with each other, then you will certainly enjoy the AirPods Max.

5. Most Comfortable – Sony WH1000MX5 Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones

SPECS

Price: $399

$399 Form Factor: Over Ear

Over Ear Battery Life: 30 hours

Sony's WH1000MX5 Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones are built great, they look great, and they feel great to wear. These headphones consistently get rated highly for comfort, and that's not surprising when you take one look at their design.

The band connecting the headphones is made from soft-fit leather that is flexible and fits snugly over your head. We also love the overall look of the product; it is simple, stylish, and aesthetically pleasing. Touch controls are a breeze with the Sony WH1000MX5s as well.

There are many other reasons to love this product. Active noise cancellation utilizes multiple microphones to cut out even more mid and high frequencies than previous models. This makes it even more satisfying to hear the crystal-clear sound quality that Sony provides.

Sony is one of the best-regarded brands in electronics, but this product also comes with a high price tag of $399. However, with 30 hours of battery, a comfortable, collapsable, and durable build, and crystal clear sound quality, you're definitely going to be happy if you get your hands on this pair of headphones.

6. The Big Ticket Item – Focal Bathys Over-Ear Hi-Fi Bluetooth Wireless Headphones

SPECS

Price: $629 - $799

$629 - $799 Form Factor: Over Ear

Over Ear Battery Life: 30 hours

Focal Bathys may not have the instantly recognizable branding of Apple, Sony, or Bose, but they outclass the headphones from all of those companies.

The sound quality of Focal Bathys is absolutely stellar. You'll be able to hear details and textures that would be imperceptible through other, lower-quality headphones.

The open-back design allows for active noise cancellation and transparency mode. The sound stage and stereo depth are the best I've ever heard. You really feel like you are in the 3D space of the music when wearing these headphones.

Being able to perceive the width of your tracks really adds to the immersion you feel when listening to your favorite music.

Focal Bathys are among the best noise cancelling headphones you can buy if you don't mind the extremely high price tag.

As for the battery life, it lasts 30 hours on a single charge. But even more impressive is the fast charging capability that gives you 5 hours of listening time in just 15 minutes of charging.

The aluminum-magnesium construction is lightweight and makes for a transparent sound. Focal Bathys are also impressively comfortable to wear, sporting a refined leather and microfiber headband.

Like some other entries on the list, this product is compatible with an app that enables you to adjust EQ and other settings. These features are even more robust due to the high-fidelity sound the Focal Bathys deliver. You can really fine-tune the sound, and all the little nuances are clearly discernible.

7. Best Budget Option – 1MORE SonoFlow Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

SPECS

Price: $99

$99 Form Factor: Over Ear

Over Ear Battery Life: 70 hours

Headphones with good audio quality and noise cancellation have become impressively affordable over the years. As with any consumer technology, the quality products you can get on a budget these days absolutely blow older options out of the water.

The 1MORE SonoFlow Active Noise Cancelling Headphones are only $99, and they have remarkably great sound quality. 1MORE seems to have done the impossible here - made a pair of budget active noise cancelling headphones where nothing was compromised.

The 1MORE SonoFlow headphones truly offer all the same features as other products that are hundreds of dollars more. You can control the pause, play, and skip commands using buttons on the side of the ear cups rather than with touch sensitivity like you can with the more expensive options.

In my opinion, however, you're not missing out on anything just because you don't have touch-sensitive headphones.

The overall sound quality is very good, albeit slightly less detailed than more expensive alternatives. 40mm dynamic drivers designed by Grammy-winning engineer Luca Bignardi provide impressively wide frequency response, especially given the price.

The 1MORE Music App allows you to adjust the EQ settings, which can definitely be a useful feature to have as well.

Perhaps most impressive, though, is that despite being the cheapest item on the list, the 1MORE SonoFlows have the longest battery life. You can listen for up to 70 hours on a single charge!

The average person who has not owned a pair of over-the-ear headphones will be more than happy with the 1MORE SonoFlows. Being able to eliminate background noise and listen to high-resolution audio wirelessly for only $100 is an absolute steal.

Best Noise Cancelling Headphones Buyer's Guide

Chances are, you'll be listening to your headphones for hours a week or even hours a day. A quality pair of ANC headphones or earbuds can truly transform your music listening experience.

For this reason, it is important to make sure you are going to be happy with your product before you buy it (or if you're apprehensive, maybe find a pair with a return policy).

You may find that there are other pairs of headphones not on this list that are more suited to your personal preferences. Whatever the case may be, we've put together a buyer's guide so you know the most important aspects to look out for in any pair of noise cancelling headphones you consider buying.

Price

There are headphones available at any point along the pricing spectrum. Some pairs are $15, while others are $1,500.

Everyone's budget is different, as is how much people are willing to pay for headphones. That's why this list is focused on, above all else, telling you which headphones are the best value for your money.

There is no point in buying something that is ultra-budget and simply getting a subpar product that you will not be happy with. Likewise, for most people, it is not worth it to spend over $1,000 on a pair of headphones when they can get something they'll be thrilled with for less than $300.

For the average consumer, the ideal price range for a pair of noise cancelling headphones is $100 - $400. Some audio professionals or aficionados will be comfortable spending $600 - $700 for the absolute high end.

Sound Quality

Sound quality is, without a doubt, the most important aspect of your headphones. The best noise cancelling headphones on the market all have impeccable sound quality.

Here are the three main measures of a headphone's sound quality:

Frequency Response : Which frequencies (high, low, and mid) will be heard clearly. A frequency response of 20Hz - 40,000kHz is wider and better than a frequency response of 40Hz - 20,000kHz

: Which frequencies (high, low, and mid) will be heard clearly. A frequency response of 20Hz - 40,000kHz is wider and better than a frequency response of 40Hz - 20,000kHz Signal to Noise Ratio : The level of the desired signal over the level of unwanted noise. This value will tell you just how much background noise the headphones are actually able to get rid of

: The level of the desired signal over the level of unwanted noise. This value will tell you just how much background noise the headphones are actually able to get rid of Total Harmonic Distortion: How much of the signal gets distorted by the speakers. The audio file will always get slightly distorted when played on a speaker, but the amount of distortion is imperceptible if it is less than 1% or so. The lower the THD, the clearer the sound.

These are all quantitative measures of sound quality, but there's no substitute for being able to listen to the headphones and hear the sound yourself. It all comes down to the bottom line: Do you like how they sound?

Noise Cancelling Performance

Some listeners will find themselves in loud, bustling environments constantly, just wanting to hear their music uninterrupted. Is this you? If so, then good noise cancelling performance will be valuable to you.

On the other hand, some people like to be able to hear their surroundings while wearing headphones or just don't find themselves in loud listening environments as often.

In most cases, effective noise cancelling will make your music sound just a bit more immersive. You can decide how important noise cancelling is to you.

Comfort

This one is obvious but can be surprisingly easy to overlook. Make sure your headphones are comfortable, especially if you'll be wearing them often.

Durability & Build Quality

With so many different designs available, you can find a pair of headphones that looks exactly how you want them to. Just make sure that whatever style you go with it comes with a durable build and quality materials.

Fortunately, all the items on this list have excellent build quality. Most ANC headphones these days do.

Battery Life

A long battery life is another one of those features that is always nice to have. Longer battery is always better, but I wouldn't base your decision on it. 20 hours or more on one charge is plenty of listening time. You'll rarely have to think about charging them.

Features & Functionality

Perhaps you have a specific use in mind for your on ear headphones or earbuds, like compatibility with specific devices or the ability to customize the sound profile.

Most headphones on the market are feature-rich, and a lot of them offer essentially the same features. Find out what matters to you. A lot of these features are nice to have but not deal breakers.

Brand Reputation

Next to audio quality, this is the question most listeners will ask first. Do I trust the brand of these headphones?

Unlike certain other product categories, such as guitars or computers, headphones are not an item where the brand reputation is the be all end all. You can actually find solid headphones with decent noise cancellation without turning to the big-name brands.

Still, it helps to get your headphones from a well-trusted brand because you know things are less likely to go wrong, and even if they do, the company is more likely to be responsive to you.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do noise cancelling headphones work?

Active noise cancellation works by generating sound waves that are opposite in phase to the surrounding sounds.

The two types of noise cancellation are

Active - generating waves to cancel out surrounding noise.

- generating waves to cancel out surrounding noise. Passive - using materials like memory foam or tight-fitting in-ear tips to physically block out surrounding noise.

Adaptive noise cancelling technology uses microphones that pick up the frequency of the background noise so that they can play that exact frequency but opposite in phase. Some apps allow you to adjust the settings of the noise cancellation as well.

How much noise is blocked out?

Headphones can reduce background noise by up to 45 decibels, with the average being around 30 decibels.

Can I use noise cancelling headphones without playing music?

Yes you can! If you simply want to block out noise, then you can wear your headphones and simply turn on the noise cancellation without the music. Alternatively, you can play white noise if you really need to focus on one activity, such as reading.

What are some situations where noise cancelling headphones are the most useful?

Nosie cancellation technology works best on ambient noise that is continuous. ANC headphones work particularly well at filtering out lower frequencies.

If you have very loud household appliances, or if you find yourself listening in crowded areas, these are two perfect situations for noise cancelling headphones.

Fans, refrigerators, electronic devices, and other appliances all make a good amount of background noise that might warrant the use of noise cancelling headphones.

Conclusion

A nice pair of headphones make a great gift for just about anyone, including yourself! Anyone who doesn't already have a pair of headphones or earbuds will love owning some.

A high-quality pair like the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones is something you will get hours of enjoyment from, thanks mostly to their exceptional sound quality.

The perfect pair will make it so easy to pull up a chair, sink into your music, and take a journey through the countless amazing songs that are out there.