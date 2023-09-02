7 Best Semi-Hollow Guitars of 2023

The quest for the perfect balance between the warm resonance of an acoustic and the powerful sustain of an electric guitar led to the creation of an instrument that seamlessly combines both: the semi-hollow guitar.

Across various genres, semi-hollow guitars have carved out a distinct niche, captivating musicians of all levels with unique sound qualities, tonal versatility, aesthetics, and effortless playability.

A perfect compromise between the sonic qualities of a hollow body and a solid-body guitar, semi-hollow-body guitars have attracted generations of iconic guitarists, from Syd Barrett to Billy Corgan, B.B. King, and Chris Cornell, all of them mesmerized by the versatility, sonic clarity and distinctive tone of this unique guitar.

Whether you're a seasoned musician or an aspiring artist, join us as we identify the best semi-hollow guitars and delve into the world of this fascinating instrument.

And while the Gibson ES-335 is a legendary semi-hollow guitar and probably the best one on this list, here you'll find plenty of alternative guitars that can meet your creative needs and budget.

Best Semi-Hollow Guitars

When choosing the best semi-hollow guitars, I focused on sound quality, brand reputation, ideal genre, and budget considerations.

Gibson, Epiphone, Gretsch, Ibanez, and Yamaha earned their spots because they craft exceptional instruments and offer valid options for all budgets.

The selection aims to cover a wide range of price points, ensuring that both seasoned musicians and aspiring players can find a semi-hollow guitar that meets their needs.

1. Best Semi-hollow Guitar Overall – Gibson ES-335

SPECS

Body: Maple/poplar

Maple/poplar Neck: Mahogany

Mahogany Pickups: 2x Calibrated T-type humbuckers

2x Calibrated T-type humbuckers Frets: 22

22 Controls: 2x volume, 2x tone, 3-way toggle

2x volume, 2x tone, 3-way toggle Finishes: Cherry, Vintage Natural, Vintage Burst

Together with Fender’s Tele and Stratocaster, the Gibson ES-335 is one of the legendary electric guitars that defined modern music. Regardless of the music genre you play, the ES-335 is a work of art that’ll enhance your artistry with its distinctive sounds and authority.

With a design that’s become a classic, the Gibson ES-335 features a laminated maple body with a center block, which minimizes feedback while enhancing sustain.

Equipped with dual humbucker pickups, the ES-335 delivers a rich, well-defined sound that seems to blend seamlessly across a spectrum of genres.

The ES-335 comes with a rosewood fingerboard, 22 medium jumbo frets, and a slim-taper mahogany neck profile, improving both comfort and playability.

The distinct tonal character of this legendary instrument is characterized by a smooth, balanced output, making it a great option for guitarists playing blues, jazz, and rock. But truly, you can play anything with a 335!

The guitar's versatility and unique blend of tonal characteristics make it one of the most beloved semi-hollow body guitars for both seasoned professionals and aspiring musicians alike.

2. Best Semi-hollow Body Guitar for Jazz – Gretsch G5622

SPECS

Body: Laminated Maple

Laminated Maple Neck: Maple

Maple Pickups: 2x Black Top Broad'Tron Humbucker

2x Black Top Broad'Tron Humbucker Frets: 22

22 Controls: 2x volume, master volume, master tone

2x volume, master volume, master tone Finishes: Aged Walnut, Black Gold or Bristol Fog

With a maple body and a double-cutaway design, the Gretsch G5622 offers a vibrant, bright sound with excellent action and playability.

This vintage semi-hollow body guitar comes with a pair of Black Top Broad'Tron pickups that deliver a balanced and articulate tone, with a tonal versatility that makes it ideal for a wide range of musical styles but that truly shines when playing jazz or fusion.

The Anchored Adjusto-matic vibrato tailpiece adds a touch of vintage tremolo flair, enhancing the guitar’s tonal expressiveness.

The long spruce center block in the center of the guitar makes the G5622 less prone to feedback, allowing guitarists to play louder and make the most of the unique sound of this exceptional guitar.

Whether you're exploring rich, clean tones or pushing the boundaries with gritty overdrive, the Gretsch G5622 is an excellent combination of tradition and innovation, with a rich and dynamic sound that’ll leave you speechless.

3. Best Budget Semi-hollow Body Guitar for Jazz – Ibanez Artcore AS73

SPECS

Body: Linden

Linden Neck: Nyatoh

Nyatoh Pickups: 2x Classic Elite Ceramic Humbucker

2x Classic Elite Ceramic Humbucker Frets: 22

22 Controls: 2x volume, 2x tone

2x volume, 2x tone Finishes: Transparent Cherry Red, Tobacco Brown, Prussian Blue Metallic, Olive Metallic

The Ibanez Artcore AS73 is a budget-friendly option that features excellent craftsmanship and a powerful sound.

The Ibanez Classic Elite humbuckers have the authority and versatility most rock guitarists crave, but the guitar's vibrant and clean sound makes it well-suited for genres like jazz and blues.

With a smaller scale length than average (24.7 inches), the Ibanez Artcore AS73 offers extreme comfort and playability even to guitarists with small hands or beginners who want to delve into the world of semi-hollow body guitars.

Another great aspect is that the Classic Elite Humbuckers are purposely designed to remove 60Hz hum and other noises that can compromise the sound of even the finest semi-hollow body models, and they do so while leaving the natural tonal characteristics of the Artcore AS73 untouched.

An excellent combination of vintage aesthetics and modern playability makes the Ibanez Artcore AS73 a great option for musicians seeking a high-quality semi-hollow guitar without breaking the bank.

4. Best Budget Semi-hollow Body Guitar for Rock – Squier Affinity Series Starcaster

SPECS

Body: Maple

Maple Neck: Maple

Maple Pickups: Dual Squier humbuckers

Dual Squier humbuckers Frets: 22

22 Controls: 2x volume, 2x tone, 3-way switch

2x volume, 2x tone, 3-way switch Finishes: Candy Apple Red, 3-Color Sunburst, Olympic White, Black

The Squier Starcaster celebrates one of Fender’s most daring experimentations in the 70s while embracing modern playability, offering an affordable solution to guitarists who want to bridge the gap between the past and future of rock music.

With the dual Squier humbucking pickups, the Starcaster’s sound signature exudes a balanced and rich tonality with a touch of warmth, making it a great match for genres like indie rock and alternative and for guitarists who aim to recreate a timeless 70s vibe.

The Squier Affinity Series Starcaster captures the essence of classic semi-hollow aesthetics and qualities, with a C-shaped neck and 9.5" fretboard that makes it easy to play and a fully customizable sound that'll unleash your creativity.

I'm a firm believer that some Squier models deliver an impressive sound for their price, and while it might not be as popular as other blazoned Fender/Squier models, the Starcaster offers an impressive tonal palette and playability that makes it one of the best budget-friendly options in the market.

5. Best Semi-hollow Electric Guitar - Runner-up – Yamaha SA2200

SPECS

Body: Laminated sycamore

Laminated sycamore Neck: Mahogany

Mahogany Pickups: Dual Yamaha Alnico V humbuckers

Dual Yamaha Alnico V humbuckers Frets: 22

22 Controls: 1x volume, 1x tone, 3-way switch

1x volume, 1x tone, 3-way switch Finishes: Brown, Violin

When it comes to musical instruments, Yamaha’s attention to detail and dedication to quality is undeniable, and the SA2200 is one of the most versatile and precise semi-hollow guitars you’ll ever play.

The SA2200 comes with a laminated sycamore body that makes it stand out from the crowd: the sound seems to be more controlled and precise while still being deep and colored.

With a beautiful ebony fingerboard, 22 medium frets, and a comfortable slim mahogany neck profile, The SA2200 is easy to play and comfortable even after hours on stage.

Yamaha's custom-wound Alnico V humbuckers give the SA2200 a rich and versatile tonal character that can seamlessly switch between clean jazz vibes to more distorted, rock-like textures.

If your budget allows it, and you're looking for a semi-hollow electric guitar with unique tones and unbeatable craftsmanship, look no further than the SA2200.

6. Best Playability – D'Angelico Premier Mini DC XT

SPECS

Body: Laminated Flamed Maple

Laminated Flamed Maple Neck: Maple

Maple Pickups: 1x Seymour Duncan SH-2n Jazz Humbucker + SH-4 JB Humbucker

1x Seymour Duncan SH-2n Jazz Humbucker + SH-4 JB Humbucker Frets: 22

22 Controls: 2x volume, 2x tone, 3-way switch

2x volume, 2x tone, 3-way switch Finishes: Vintage Sunburst, Blonde

The D’Angelico Premier Mini DC XT is a great option for those looking for a small-frame semi-hollow body guitar with a rich sound that works across all genres. D'Angelico created a guitar that's small in size but brings to life a powerful, immersive sound and is effortless to play.

The two Seymour Duncan-designed humbuckers bring to life a dynamic and expressive sound, further enhanced by the extensive tone and sustain provided by the guitar's solid center block.

The Premier Mini DC XT features an ovangkol fretboard, 22 medium jumbo frets, and a slim C-shape maple neck profile, which ensures comfortable playability for musicians of all levels.

The sound signature of the Premier Mini DC XT is defined by clarity and warmth, making it a great choice for blues and rock artists.

Its compact size, combined with its tonal versatility, makes it a fantastic option for touring artists, guitarists with small hands, or musicians simply looking for a compact and easy-to-play guitar for all their needs.

7. Best Budget Semi-hollow Guitar for Rockabilly and Country – Epiphone Wildkat

SPECS

Body: Mahogany

Mahogany Neck: Maple

Maple Pickups: 2x AlNiCo V P-90 Single-coil

2x AlNiCo V P-90 Single-coil Frets: 22

22 Controls: 1x master volume, 2x volume, 1x master tone, 3-way switch

1x master volume, 2x volume, 1x master tone, 3-way switch Finishes: Antique Natural, Pearl White

A retro-inspired design, a compact size, and an excellent price make the Epiphone Wildkat a valid option for both beginners and touring artists alike.

The two P-90 pickups deliver a punchy and gritty sound that's particularly well-suited for genres like rock, rockabilly, and country. The Wildkat comes with a mahogany body, maple neck, rosewood fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets, and a comfortable SlimTaper "D" profile neck.

A carefully crafted combination of high-quality tonewood and pickups brings to life a lively and responsive tonal character, capable of both rich, clean tones and edgier, overdriven textures.

Standing out visually and sonically, the Wildkat is the perfect semi-hollow body guitar for the musician on a budget who wants to craft vintage-inspired tones with a touch of modern playability.

Best Semi-Hollow Guitars Buyer's Guide

When buying semi-hollow body guitars, you'll need to take into account several factors to ensure the perfect match for your playing style and musical genre. Here's a comprehensive guide to help you navigate the decision-making process.

Genre

Different semi-hollow guitars excel in various musical styles. For instance, if jazz music is your thing, a semi-hollow electric guitar with clear, smooth tones and good articulation, like the Gretsch G5622, would be ideal.

If rock, alternative, or indie music is your forte, you might opt for a semi-hollow with versatile pickups that can deliver both clean and distorted tones effectively, like the ES-335 or the Starcaster if you're on a budget.

Humbucker pickups, in particular, allow you to transition seamlessly between the edgier tones needed in rock and the smoother tones suited for alternative and indie sounds.

Construction Quality

A well-constructed guitar ensures longevity, resonance, and a comfortable playing experience, so look for precise craftsmanship, attention to detail, and durable hardware.

If you want the best semi-hollow construction quality and a guitar that'll last a lifetime, the Yamaha SA2200 is your best bet: Yamaha's renowned attention to detail and quality control ensures that each guitar is meticulously crafted, providing exceptional playability and tonal consistency.

Wood

The type of wood used in a semi-hollow guitar significantly influences its tone. When it comes to semi-hollow bodies, mahogany often contributes warmth and depth, while maple can offer brightness and clarity.

The combination of top, back, and side woods impacts the guitar's overall sonic signature, so consider how the wood choices align with your desired sound.

For instance, a semi-hollow guitar with a mahogany body like the Gibson ES-335 will produce warm and rich tones, while a maple-bodied option like the D'Angelico Premier Mini DC XT will offer a brighter and more resonant character.

Feedback Resonance

Semi-hollow guitars inherently possess a certain level of feedback due to their design. Most models nowadays incorporate features like center blocks or carefully designed bracing that minimize unwanted feedback while enhancing sustain.

It all comes down to personal taste: You'll need to find a guitar that offers the best compromise between a natural tone and playability, so you'll have to consider the environment where you usually play and the loudness you intend to reach.

If you're aiming for controlled feedback for expressive purposes, a semi-hollow guitar with carefully managed resonance, like the Gretsch G5622, might be the best choice.

Pickups and Electronics

Pickups play a crucial role in shaping your guitar's sound. Humbuckers, like the ones on the D'Angelico Premier Mini DC XT, are often preferred for their noise-cancellation properties and warm tones, while P-90s, like the ones on the Epiphone Wildkat, can offer a grittier, more vintage sound.

Finally, some semi-hollow guitars come equipped with piezo pickups, allowing to create tones of both electric and acoustic guitars. This feature, found in guitars like the PRS SE Hollowbody II Piezo, adds an extra layer of sonic versatility, making it suitable for genres ranging from folk to progressive rock.

Playability

A semi-hollow body guitar that feels great in your hands can significantly impact your overall playing experience and technique.

If you're a beginner or have small hands, look for a semi-hollow body guitar with a smaller scale length than average, like the Ibanez Artcore AS73, which will make it simpler to progress and hone your craft.

Additionally, a slimmer neck profile, like the one found on the Yamaha SA2200, can contribute to easier fretting and faster playing, making it a great choice for players seeking more fluid playability.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are the advantages of a semi-hollow guitar?

Semi-hollow guitars offer a unique combination of tonal characteristics that make them a fantastic option for many players.

One major advantage is their versatility: they can produce the warm resonance of fully hollow body guitars and the sustain of solid body electric guitars, providing a balanced and rich sonic palette suitable for various genres.

Next, hollow-body guitars are lighter than solid-body electric guitars, giving comfort even during long playing sessions. The semi-hollow design also has a naturally airy and open sound that's well-suited for a plethora of styles, from jazz to classic rock and everything in between.

Which brands are known for making the best semi-hollow guitars?

With its iconic ES series, Gibson has set the standard for semi-hollow guitars. However, Gibson is far from being the only brand that’s produced excellent semi-hollow guitars over the years.

Among them, Gretsch is a celebrated brand known for its vintage-inspired semi-hollow model, while Ibanez, Yamaha, and PRS (Paul Reed Smith) produce stunning semi-hollow guitars with a more modern sound and playability.

What types of music genres are semi-hollow guitars best suited for?

Semi-hollow guitars are often used in jazz, blues, rock, and everything in between.

The guitars excel in jazz thanks to their smooth and warm tones, ideal for intricate chord progressions and melodic lines.

Blues players love them because of their ability to capture expressive bends and dynamic range. Rock musicians find semi-hollows suitable for achieving both clean, shimmering textures and punchy, overdriven tones.

Are semi-hollow guitars more prone to feedback?

Semi-hollow guitars are notoriously more prone to feedback than solid-body guitars due to their open design.

However, advancements in construction and design have mitigated this issue, with many modern semi-hollows featuring center blocks or clever bracing that minimizes unwanted feedback, especially when playing at high volumes.

Additionally, the type of pickups used can affect feedback: humbuckers tend to suppress feedback better than single-coil pickups.

Are semi-hollow guitars suitable for beginners?

Semi-hollow guitars are definitely suitable for beginners. Some semi-hollow guitars offer user-friendly features like slim neck profiles, lower string action, and versatile electronics that accommodate different playing styles.

Additionally, their balanced tonal characteristics can be beneficial for beginners exploring various genres, allowing them to experiment with different sounds as their skills develop.

Final Thoughts

I hope you enjoyed this list of the best semi-hollow body guitars, and do let me know in the comments if I forgot to mention other excellent semi-hollow guitars worth trying!

In summary, if you're looking for a legendary, versatile sound, look no further than the Gibson ES-335. But if you're looking for a budget-friendly option, I'd recommend the Squier Affinity Series Starcaster: a retro-style guitar that offers fantastic value for money and a distinctive sound signature.