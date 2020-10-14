A good speaker will elevate every listening experience, from album-release parties, to outdoor gatherings, to boredom-busting dance marathons.

Today's speakers are often wireless and bluetooth-enabled, so look for speakers that offer good sound and long battery life. If you plan to use your speaker outdoors, water-resistant models are a good choice, and if you're looking to build a smart home, smart speakers are an essential way to voice-control your other devices.

Check out our list of great speakers on sale right now for Amazon Prime Day, and shop more speakers on Amazon.

Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker

Save $80 on true surround sound from Bose's SoundLink Revolve. This portable wireless speaker offers powerful sound and bluetooth connectivity, making it perfect for your next gig, jam session, or party.

JBL Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Take your music wherever you go, and don't worry about the weather. This JBL Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker will save you $120 today only.

AKG Travel Bluetooth speaker

The AKG S30 is the ultimate travel companion designed for the on-the-go professional. Equipped with Bluetooth streaming, a dual-microphone conferencing system and a power bank that allows you to charge your devices throughout your travels, it's lightweight while being acoustically impeccable. Drawing from AKG awarded acoustic expertise, it combines craftsmanship with the ultimate sound technologies. The included carrying pouch allows you to take it with you everywhere you want to go.

ION Audio Block Rocker Plus Portable Speaker

Save $30 on this ION Audio Portable Speaker to experience high quality sound on-the-go. Its wheels and telescopic handle help it travel easily, and it even has a charging port for your smartphone.

Bestisan TV Soundbar

Save 23% today and elevate your music, TV, and movie experience with Bestisan's soundbar. Its bluetooth connectivity and adjustable bass will turn your home into a home theater, perfect for whatever you're streaming.

TaoTronics Computer Speaker

Save 20% on this sleek and powerful computer speaker from TaoTronics. It boasts the ability to connect with computers, tablets, and cell phones, so you can experience great sound from any source.

Amazon Echo Dot

Save 62% on Amazon's Echo Dot, the perfect beginning to your smart home setup. Using Alexa, you can control smart devices in your home, ask for the weather, or play your favorite music, simply by talking to the speaker.

Tribit Max Sound Plus Bluetooth Speaker

Save 28% on Tribit's excellent outdoor speaker. The Max Sound Plus has louder sound, a longer range, and a more robust battery life to ensure that you can listen to music with the highest quality accessible to indoor listening.

Edifier Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers

Experience high quality bluetooth pairing in a stylish body when you buy these Edifier Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers. You can save $30 when you buy TODAY on Amazon Prime Day.

Zamkol Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Save 15% when you purchase this Zamkol Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker right now. This waterproof speaker offers enhanced bass and stereo sound despite it's small size, making it the perfect option for travel and outdoor events.

Amazon Echo Studio

Save $50 on the Amazon Echo Studio, the smart speaker built for music lovers. The Echo Studio boasts all of the features of other Echo speakers, plus immersive sound and automatic adaptation to the acoustics of your room.