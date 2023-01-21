Get your monitors off the floor finally with a sturdy studio monitor stand. You’ll have more room for gear and don’t have to deal with annoying vibrations on the ground. We picked out 5 studio monitors great for monitors of all sizes. Some are small, collapsible, and even under $60! See which stand will work best for your wallet and recording needs.

Get two stands for under $107 from On-Stage. This pair is ideal for recording and touring. Each stand has a 90-pound weight capacity and a sturdy metal base with adjustable leveling spikes. There are 5 adjustment positions—36, 40, 44, 48, and 54 inches.

We recommend the first option to clear up desk space completely, but if you have limited floor space, consider clamp-on stands. Attach them to your desk to keep monitors out of your workspace but still close. These are perfect for smaller speakers. You’ll be able to adjust the height and keep monitors in place both horizontally or vertically. The EVA-lined surface reduces vibration. Get them for under $70.

This studio stand is great if you’re looking for one solid stand perfect for holding speakers up to 77 pounds. It’ll keep your home studio neat and safe since there’s internal cable routing. Adjust the height from 26 to 44.9 inches. This will be your go-to stand for your favorite monitor. No more vibration and cluttered studio space.

Here are two desktop monitor stands with bases. If clamp-on styles don’t interest you, consider these. The small stands reduce vibration, stay in place, and are easily adjustable for optional listening. Get them both for $89.95.

If you’re looking for something lightweight for travel, you’ll like this monitor stand. It’s super easy to transport. It has collapsible legs and comes with a carry bag. It’s adjustable from 31.5 – 46.5 inches and locks after adjusting, so you don’t have to worry about your speaker falling. It’s under $40, which is a steal. It has a weight capacity of 60 pounds and customers like how compact it is for a sturdy stand.

Photo Courtesy Sweetwater & Guitar Center

**All products are independently chosen by American Songwriter editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.