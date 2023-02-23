There are many types of microphones to choose from. One that’s gained lots of popularity for home or studio use recently is the USB mic. So, what exactly is a USB microphone? A USB microphone is a microphone that is plugged into speakers or a laptop. Many people opt for a USB microphone for home recording since you don’t need any special mic equipment to use them for recording. Just plug the microphone into your PC or MacBook to record. Not only can you use it for music production, but it’ll come in handy for improving your audio quality for everyday use if you take meetings from the home, podcast, or stream on Twitch.

When shopping for a USB mic, keep these things in mind: output, compatibility, budget, and use. Make sure mics are USB compatible, make sure they can be used with your PC or MacBook, pick a budget, and think of the use. Some mics are better for picking up rap, rock, and pop vocals. Some are great for podcasting (regular speaking voices, picking up soft-spoken voices, etc.), and some are great for gaming. Again, think Twitch or YouTube. We picked out our favorites for many scenarios, so follow this guide for the best USB vocal mic for your recording, gaming, or podcast setup.

Keep in mind that cheaper podcast mics will not live up to your expectations if you’re looking to record vocals for music production. It’s okay to spend under $50 if you’re new to recording and maybe just want to get familiar with your MIDI and DAW. However, we recommend at least spending $100-$500 on a mic for vocals. They can get pricey (around $1,500) so definitely invest in better microphones when you see fit.

Best Overall USB Microphone for Rap & All Genres:

The Scoop:

Shure is basically the iPhone of microphones. The industry-leading brand creates mics that household musicians, gamers, and podcasters can’t live without. Their MV51 is a top pick for all genres. So whether you’re singing pop, rock tunes, or rapping, you can’t go wrong with this mic. Use it in your home studio and mobile rig for clear sound.

Key Features:

Some cool features that make this mic stand out are the 5 onboard DSP preset modes —perfect for vocals, voiceover, and instruments (all with the same mic). Grab your headphones and monitor your vocals in real-time since there’s a headphone output. Overall, a really nice mic for the price. Just look at that touch panel. Simplicity is everything. Record on your computer, iPhone, Android, or MacBook. Use the kickstand so you can finally create a comfy workspace.

Best USB Microphone Under $30:

The Scoop:

Buying a budget-friendly mic that doesn’t lack audio quality is possible. TONOR’s PC mic is a fantastic pick for PC users under $30. The plug-and-play mic is compatible with mac, PC, PS4, and iPads. Unfortunately, it is not compatible with phones and Xbox.

Key Features:

This mic comes with 1 condenser microphone, 1 shock mount, 1 foldable mic tripod, 1 pop filter, and 1 USB type-C to USB-A 2.0 cable. That’s a lot for under $30. This is the perfect mic for gaming, meetings, and streaming if you’re on a tight budget.

Best USB Mic Under $40:

The Scoop:

It’s not a Blue Yeti, but it definitely a quality pick for less than half the price of one. Logitech’s Blue Snowball delivers top-quality audio for a great price. Logitech recommends it for streaming and gaming.

Key Features:

The cardioid pickup pattern is great for focused sound when podcasting, broadcasting, and more. If you’re teaching or taking music lessons online, this is a great option for communicating effectively with your teacher or student.

A Shure Favorite for Podcasting

The Scoop:

Your favorite podcaster likely uses a Shure mic. The MV7 USB mic is one of the best mics on the market for content creators. It rejects background noise and loves voices of all kinds. $249 is a little pricey, but it’s worth every penny if you want to invest in the best of the best for your craft.

Key Features:

This mic is special since it offers both USB and XLR outputs. So, feel free to get an audio interface as well. There’s a built-in headphone output for monitoring. Enjoy the sturdy yoke for comfy positioning for you (or your guests). It’s compatible with iOs and Android devices, so take it out in the field. The all-metal design is ready for it. Also, if you’re not one to get into the technical stuff, you’ll love the auto-level mode that automatically adjusts the gain and compression.

More USB Microphones Singer-Songwriters, Gamers, & Podcasters Love:

The Scoop:

Here’s another budget-friendly mic for gamers and streaming. The $42 mic has a cardioid polar pattern, perfect for reducing background noise. So, stream whenever—even if your noisy roommates are home.

Key Features:

Features you’ll love: tap the top of the mic to mute, easily adjust the stand to support your favorite setup, and of course, use the LED indicator to let you know whether you’re streaming or not. Another cool spec is that you can pair it with most mic stands or boom arms.

The Scoop:

Audio-Technica’s USB mic is loved by musicians. This accurate pickup of this mic is what gets this $109 microphone 5-star reviews. AT calls it the perfect mic for ease of use. It’s a great mic for recording music and podcasts. Fans say their vocals and acoustic guitars sound amazing. It’s comptaible with Mac and PC. There’s a reason why Reddit users even rave about this mic. It won’t let you down.

Key Features:

Key features to note: three’s a built-in headphone jack with volume and mix controls, it has a cardioid polar pattern to reduce background noise, and a 16-bit depth (which is good, but 32 is great!). Although, with a sample resolution of up to 44.1/48kHz, your mic won’t miss a thing.

The Scoop:

A podcast bundle under $70 is a steal. Samson’s Q2 recording and podcasting pack have everything you need to record. A USB/XLR mic, stand, cables, and foam windscreen are everything a beginner needs for home recording. You can also use it for music production and narrating.

Key Features:

The cardioid mic can be plugged into a DAW (making this an affordable mic for music production on the go). It’s a pretty small bundle, so travel freely with it. It’ll fit into a roomy laptop bag or microphone case. When you’re ready to set up, just open the stand, and within seconds, your studio is ready. Since the bundle is affordable, this is a great gift to anyone looking to start a podcast.

The Scoop:

This is the most expensive mic on this list. At $349, this cardioid condenser mic boasts a 24-bit/96kHz connection. If you’re looking for something above 16-bit, expect to pay more. It’ll be worth it though. A clean transfer to your recording software is everything. It’s compatible with Mac, PC, and iOS.

Key Features:

Looking for a plug-and-play mic? This is perfect. No configuration is required. Just open your favorite audio app and get to recording. It comes with a tripod, pop filter, and carrying case. Take it to the studio, campus, a friend’s house, or wherever you record music.

What Reddit is Saying About Vocal Microphones:

The Audio Technica AT2020 has been getting praise for years. Reddit users agree that it sounds great considering the price. Its latest price at Sweetwater is $109.99. Not bad at all if your budget is around $100.

Check out r/WeAreTheMusicMakers on Reddit for more comments. Don’t let a mic not being the latest release keep you from buying it. When musicians make it their go-to mic for this many years, you know it’s top quality.

USB Mic vs. Audio Interface:

USB mics are typically cheaper than audio interface mics. Plus, they’re low-maintenance options. If you have a compatible laptop, tablet, or smartphone, that’s all you need for a USB mic! Now, if you got the audio interface route, you can connect multiple XLR mics to it for multiple tracks. So, it really depends on your workload and use. And of course, XLR is usually better quality.

What is Bit Depth?

Think of bit depth as photo resolution if that helps. The higher the photo resolution, the better the quality of the photo. This concept is very similar to bit depth. Bit depth ranges are usually 16, 24, and 2. The higher the bit depth the more accurate the sound is in your recording.

