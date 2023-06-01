USB microphones are becoming more and more popular each day. The plug-and-play mics are convenient, as all you’ll need to do is plug your mic into a laptop or computer to use.

They are simple compared to XLR mics, making them a favorite amongst creatives. If you’re new to music production, a quality USB mic like the AT2020 USB will be a fantastic mic to use, regardless of genre.

We’ll also include some great picks for podcasters, streamers, and voiceover actors. These mics are affordable, durable, and deliver excellent audio quality for all of your projects.

You’ll be able to stream with audio that’ll keep your audience happy, create a voiceover reel that’ll impress casting, and create music that sounds like it was recorded in a studio.

Here are 6 of the best USB mics for your laptop.

Best USB Microphones

1. The Best USB Mic – Audio-Technica AT2020USB+

SPECS

Mic Type: Condenser

Condenser Polar Pattern: Cardioid

Cardioid Frequency Response: 20Hz-20kHz

The AT2020USB+ mic is the go-to mic for musicians making music on a budget. Although it’s a fairly affordable mic, it doesn’t lack audio quality. Audio Technica’s mics are the best of the best when it comes to quality budget mics.

This Audio Technica mic is popular for its reputation, along with its ease of use. It’s compatible with Windows and Mac and both users seem to never have complaints with setting this mic up.

It is a condenser mic with a cardioid pattern, making it the best kind of mic for picking up your vocals and rejecting noises from other sources.

The mic comes with a tripod desk stand, a USB cable, a mic stand adapter, and a soft pouch. You’ll have everything you need for recording some tunes.

Users love this USB mic for streaming music, recording music, and for other purposes as well. So, if you’re looking for a versatile mic that has a good rap for music production, this is a great pick,

2. The Best USB Microphone for Streamers – Blue Yeti USB Microphone

SPECS

Mic Type: Condenser

Condenser Polar Pattern: cardioid, omni, bidirectional, and stereo

cardioid, omni, bidirectional, and stereo Frequency Response: 20Hz-20kHz

While many YouTubers and streamers upgrade to pricey Shure mics later in their careers, many start with the Blue Yeti Mic, and some even keep it around. The BLe Yeti is one of the most popular, versatile USB mics for creatives.

The mic is great for novice and experienced content creators looking for a mic under $100. The mic offers great sound quality and also has 4 polar patterns, so record by yourself, with a friend, or even with an instrument.

The Blue Yeti also has voice effects so streamers can customize their voice to make their streams more entertaining. This will especially come in handy for fun voiceovers for YouTube or TikTok “day in my life videos.”

You’ll be glad you went with a Blue Yeti. Our staff enjoys this mic and says it’s beyond easy to use, so if you want a sturdy mic you can use for Twitch, YouTube, or any kind of live streaming, this is great.

3. A Podcaster Favorite – Rode NT-USB

SPECS

Mic Type: Condenser

Condenser Polar Pattern: Cardioid

Cardioid Frequency Response: 20Hz-20kHz

The Rode NT-USB Mini USB mic has superb sound quality, with extremely clear details for professional-level audio recording. Rode is a great brand for multimedia professionals to consider, so whether you have a podcast ranking on top of the charts or are a journalist, this podcast mic will make your job a whole lot easier.

Vocals are warm, and the cardioid pattern focuses on you and rejects background noise. Whether you’re doing voiceover for a story or need to record next week’s podcast without a tricky XLR setup, this Rode mic is a great fit.

We love that the mount is flexible with setups, it has a 360-degree swing mount and a detachable magnetic desk stand. So set it up to where you can comfortably record sitting or standing.

Users love the steel construction on the mic, making it durable for everyday use. It’s pretty tiny, just barely over a pound, so travel with it if you need to work on new content often.

4. Best USB Microphone for iPhones & iPads – Shure MV51

SPECS

Mic Type: Condenser

Condenser Polar Pattern: Cardioid

Cardioid Frequency Response: 20Hz-20kHz

If you’re looking for a mic compatible with iPhones and iPads, you should consider the MV51 mic from Shure. This mic can connect to iPhones through a Lightning connector, and since it’s compatible with iOs apps you can record directly onto your iPhone without adapters or interfaces.

Like many condenser mics, this mic also offers built-in headphone monitoring. So, monitor recordings in real-time without latency. There are also controls for gain, mute, and headphone monitoring mix so you can have as much control over your recordings as possible.

You’ll get an all-metal mic, which is exactly what you want in a durable mic, and three cables including a lightning connector, Android, and USB-c cables.

This is a fantastic microphone for interviews, podcasting, and other content creation, but users are finding it to be a great lightweight mic to take on the go for TikToks since it’s so mobile-friendly.

5. For the Ultimate Mobile Setup for Music Production – Apogee HypeMic for iPad, iPhone, Mac and Windows

SPECS

Mic Type: Condenser

Condenser Polar Pattern: Cardioid

Cardioid Frequency Response: 20Hz-20kHz

The HypeMic USB mic is another awesome mic for podcasters and musicians. The USB microphone is compatible with iPads and iPhones as well, making it a great pick for ios devices. Although it’ll also make a great pick for your Windows laptop.

The mic comes with an Apogee MetaRecoder app so you can record, edit and share audio recordings super easily. The app is truly a great tool for music production.

Overall, Apogee is a great brand for anyone looking to upgrade their USB microphone. Apogee makes terrific high-end mics that are loved by engineers and studio professionals.

Users love that this USB microphone and the app are the perfect solutions for making a home studio. The studio-quality compressor smooths out vocals and instruments.

6. Best USB Microphone Under $70 – Samson Meteor Mic

SPECS

Mic Type: Condenser

Condenser Polar Pattern: Cardioid

Cardioid Frequency Response: 20Hz-20kHz

The Samson Meteor USB microphone is a wonderful microphone that offers an easy setup for smooth and rich sound reproduction. The mic has a cardioid recording pattern, so it’ll be a great option if you’ll be recording vocals and instruments.

The mic has an integrated headphone output with volume control for real-time monitoring without latency. It is a compact mic, weighing about half a pound, so feel free to take this one on the road with you. It comes with a USB cable and a carry pouch.

It’s under $70, making it pretty cheap for a podcast mic. So if you’re just now getting into the world of podcasting, this is a great beginner mic if you’re not ready to spend $100 on a USB microphone.

Users note that it is lightweight, but doesn’t feel cheap at all.

Best USB microphone Buyer’s Guide

Before you buy just any USB mic, consider some specs, like usage. Some USB microphones on this list are best for music production and some we recommend for podcasting or voiceover work.

And some are best suited for streamers, as they can use a variety of polar patterns for their daily streaming or even streams with guests. See what we considered below when picking out some of our favorite USB microphones.

Sound Quality

A microphone that offers quality audio and clear reproduction of your voice or instrument is key. Check out the frequency response, 20Hz to 20kHz is a good range.

Purpose and Usage

Make sure your microphone is best for its intended use. Some are better for podcasts, streaming, music, and other creative careers.

Polar Pattern

There are various polar patterns, some common ones are cardioid (picks up sound from the front), omnidirectional (picks up sound from all directions), and bidirectional (picks up sound from the front and back). Choose a polar pattern that suits your needs.

Build Quality and Durability

Consider microphones made with sturdy materials that can withstand regular use. Other features to consider are built-in pop filters and shock mounts.

Budget

There are some amazing mics that are $100 but there are also high-quality mics that make a world of difference for professional musicians. Prioritize your budget and shop accordingly.

Frequently Asked Questions When Shopping for the Best USB Microphones

Are USB Microphones Good for Professional Use?

They don’t have the same customization as XLR mics, so they make great beginner or affordable mics for musicians, however, if you’re a streamer or podcaster, they’ll make great mics for work.

What Are the Advantages of USB Microphones Over XLR Microphones?

USB mics are super easy to use. Plug-and-play just means plug in your USB mic into your laptop or computer, no audio interface is needed! XLR mics on the other hand allow for customization that studio professionals prefer.

What is the Difference Between Condenser and Dynamic USB Microphones?

Condenser mics are great for vocals since they capture details very well, but dynamic mics are made to handle high sound pressure levels from live performances and even acoustic instruments.

Can I Use Multiple USB Mics Simultaneously?

It’s not recommended, since it will require additional software or hardware to synchronize and manage the audio from each microphone. You can consider using a USB audio interface with multiple XLR inputs for more straightforward multi-microphone setups.

Conclusion

Shopping for USB microphones can be tricky since they’re all pretty similar and offer the same convenience. However, they’re not all made equal. The best USB mic on this list has definitely got to be the Audio Technica AT2020+ mic. The sound quality is amazing, and it minimizes background noise. It’s a versatile mic, you can use it for music production one day and podcasting the next.

If you know the majority of your content is going to be shot on your iPhone or iPad, consider a mic that is mobile-friendly, such as the Shure MV51 or Apogee HypeMic. They are versatile and great for laptop use, but these USB mics are very useful for content shot on your phone.

Think Twitch, TikTok, and even podcasts or (super) low-budget-short films. A portable microphone will make a world of difference for content creators.

There are many great USB mics out there, but these are some of the best USB mics for a variety of musicians and content creators.

Photo Courtesy Sweetwater & Amazon