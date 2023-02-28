Whether you’re a die-hard fan or only know the hits, owning a Beatles shirt is a must. Band tees are a great casual shirt to put on any day of the week, which is why we rounded up 7 of our favorite vintage Beatles T-shirts. These shirts come from some awesome online T-shirt shops. You won’t find any shirts this stylish anywhere else. Junk Food Clothing has shirts with some of your favorite song titles, such as, “Strawberry Fields Forever,” “Get Back,” “Yellow Submarine,” “Come Together, ” and “Here Comes the Sun.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Band tees are a GREAT conversation starter. If you ever see a stranger in a band tee at the grocery store or coffee shop, it’s a great chance to connect with a fellow music lover and let them know you’re a fan too and make small talk about music. You’ll make their day!

Magical Mystery Tour fans will adore this shirt. “Strawberry Fields Forever” is easily one of the best songs from MMT. This tee is available in women’s sizes XXS-XL. This shirt was made in printed in LA in yellow Cirtrine. It has custom distress on the neck, sleeve, and hem for that vintage vibe. Overall, it’s a great tee for channeling the ’60s.

Sadly, it only comes in one color, but this shade is perfect for summertime. Grab your high-waisted pants or a nice pair of trousers for a casual Friday at the office. This shirt is butter-soft, making it one comfy tee to wear any time of the year.

The history of tour tees is something all music fanatics ought to read up on. Our parents and grandparents have been rockin’ band merchandise long before us. Many were just creating their own to show their support and to take part in fan clubs. Can you imagine what Beatles fan clubs were like back then? Well, if you think you would’ve been first in line to buy a Beatles tour tee, consider this 1964-inspired American tour tee.

This camel-colored shirt is unisex and has destruction details and a wash to make it feel soft and look vintage. The shirt has pops of teal and coral, which look fabulous with the camel color. If you love the look of vintage tour posters, you’ll love this shirt.

The shirt will have you proudly singing “Get Back” from the top of your lungs. This gradient dye tee is super groovy and is a great gift for fans of Let it Be.

The back of this T-shirt is the best part, it features portraits of John, Ringo, Paul, and George (just like the album cover). The iconic graphics, tie-dye, and destruction details will take you back to the ’70s.

Yellow Submarine fans will enjoy this Yellow Submarine-inspired shirt. It’s a unisex tee with a relaxed fit for wearing any time of the year.

It also has a groovy tie-dye design and a cool graphic of the band. Overall, it’s a sweet tee for Beatles fans obsessed with the song and album.

“Come Together” by The Beatles is one of those songs that never gets old. Wear this tee to show your support for the fab four and one of their most popular songs. The Abbey Road tune is a classic.

This women’s tee has a distressed look around the collar, sleeves, and hem for a vintage destroyed look. The graphic choice is lovely too. The earth and heart are too cute. Grab this tee today for $55.

“Here Comes the Sun” is that feel-good song of the summer (every summer since ’69). The popular Beatles tune has been covered by many artists and is such a nostalgic song for many.

The tee is made of a soft-tri blend material and has a slim fit that ladies love. You’ll look like a ray of sunshine in this shirt. It’s available in sizes XXS-XXL.

The Abbey Road album cover is iconic. You’ll often see people replicating this picture. It’s one of a kind and well-known by music lovers all around the world. Show your love for Abbey Road by picking up this tee today.

This unisex tee is under $28 and makes a great affordable gift for any Beatles fan.

Photo Courtesy Junk Food Clothing