Vintage and retro-inspired record players are a vinyl lover’s dream. If you’ve been in search of a cute retro vinyl record player, we’ve got you covered. These vinyl record players are modern (definitely not a true vintage or retro collectible) but have that vintage spark that we all love.

Each of these retro record players has specs that give it a retro feel—whether it’s the color, a mid-century design, or a ’50s look, they’ll give the feeling that they were all made many decades ago. When picking out our favorites, we made sure to consider other features you’ll enjoy, such as CD players, FM radio, color, design, portability, size, and more. These record players won’t take up too much space and a few of them are very affordable compared to many record players online. See which retro record player you’ll put in your bedroom, home office, studio, or living room.

The Scoop:

We wanted to find a record player that felt like the solution for a stand as well. For some, finding a cool dresser or desk for your record player is easy, but if you’re limited on space or have a lower budget for your dreamy music corner, you’ll like this option. It’s exactly what you need for small bedrooms, the office, or any small corner of the house. Everyone is going to ask where you got this record player from. This would make a great gift to college students or anyone looking to furnish their new apartment.

Key Features:

The record player is such a steal. It’s under $160 and plays 33 1/3, 45, and 78 RPM records. You can also connect it to your phone or Bluetooth-compatible devices to play music from Spotify, Apple Music, or wherever you like to stream music from. The audio quality is great, and if you need to keep it down, you can use the headphone jack for private listening. And no, you won’t have to sit by the turntable stand. Feel free to take the legs off and place your record player near your desk or bed for cozy listening.

The Scoop:

We picked out this Bluetooth record player for a few reasons. It looks like something Grandpa would have at his house, the color will match lots of home decor/themes, and it’s from Victrola. It’s a super nice record player, and we think it’ll be a great fit if you love everything vintage. We think this would make a great gift to parents or anyone who may have the coolest record collection yet.

Key Features:

What makes this record player special is that it’s a 6-in-1 option. It’s a vinyl record player, CD player, cassette player, AM/FM radio, and also a Bluetooth speaker with an aux and headphone jack. You can place this player just about anywhere —the kitchen, living room, and bedroom. We don’t recommend using it outside! As for the sound, there are minimum vibrations. Vibration can really ruin the quality of music. Overall, it’s a nice vinyl player that offers a nice old-school theme.

The Scoop:

Every ’50s enthusiast is going to fall in love with this Bluetooth record player. We picked this record player out for the folks who admire everything about rock and roll, swing, blues, and more. This retro record player will take you back in time. Gather your favorite records from your favorite decade and order this record player today. Time to dust off those Elvis, Five Satins, and Del-Viking records off.

Key Features:

Not only does it play vinyl, but it also plays CDs and has a Bluetooth connection. You can also use it to listen to AM/FM radio. With the included software, it also records your vinyl to MP3. Enjoy balanced sound. No speakers are required, and you can also use headphones as well.

The Scoop:

Sound amplified by a brass horn is euphoric. We picked this record player out for those who enjoy the look and style of a vintage record player with a horn. The vintage-inspired record player is perfect for that old-timey feel you see in the movies. If you romanticize listening to music, this is the perfect record player for you. This would look fantastic at a small celebration or wedding. It’d also make a lovely housewarming, wedding, or birthday gift to vinyl record lovers.

Key Features:

Some specs you’ll like is that this record player is made with quality in mind. It has a sturdy wooden base and was handcrafted with careful detail. The horn will maximally reproduce the realism of sound. It can also be connected to your phone or Bluetooth-compatible devices. There’s a USB input port as well to stream! Setting it up is easy, it takes about 10 minutes and no tools are required.

The Scoop:

We picked this record player out for the person who wants something with a modern look. It definitely doesn’t give a feel like it’s from the ’60s or ’70s but it looks like it could be a ’90s retro or Y2K aesthetic record player. This will look nice in a home music studio or in an entertainment center in the living room. It’s available in silver and black.

Key Features:

We love this record player because it’s also a CD & cassette player and can also be used for radio and Bluetooth streaming. You can also use the aux cord or headphone jack for listening to music. Record vinyl to USB or SD or cassette tapes as well. You don’t need a computer or software, which is a major perk.

The Scoop:

Here’s another option that doubles as a record player stand. This stand is perfect for just about any room in your house and we love that there’s vinyl storage included. It’ll hold up to 50 records in total. Consider this record player. and multimedia center combo for your dream music setup.

Key Features:

This record player also has a built-in CD and cassette player for your favorite tunes. You can also record your vinyl with it. Listen to FM radio or use Bluetooth to stream music as well.

The Scoop:

This record player is perfect for the minimalist. It’s a great space-saving option that can easily rest on a shelf or in the closet if ever needed.

Key Features:

The specs are awesome. You can also use Bluetooth connectivity to listen to music. The audio quality is crisp and you can hook it up to an external amp if you want it super loud. It’ll also be easy to transport if needed. It has a carrying handle and a briefcase design for easy portability. (Perfect for a beach bonfire or outdoor get-together.) It’s super cute and is under $50. We’re not sure how long this record player is going to be on sale, but the price is terrific.

There’s no CD or cassette player, but if all you’re looking for is a vinyl record player (under $50) this is a great option.

What to Look For in a Record Player

You’ll want to make sure it’s compatible with your records. Records are 7, 10, or 12 inches. You Don’t want to distort your record and ruin it. Next is that you’ll want to consider where you’ll place it. If you don’t have a ton of space, opt for something compact. If it comes with a stand, make sure you’ll have space for it. Next is to consider what else you want it to be capable of. If you have CDs or cassette tapes, make sure it can play them as well. If you like to wear headphones while you work, an option with a headphone jack is useful. If you use streaming apps, consider something with Bluetooth connectivity. This will come in handy for Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music.

How Much Are Record Players?

A modern record player with only the function to play records is usually between $50-$100. If you begin to shop for record players with specs like Bluetooth, CD and cassette players, and aux/headphone jacks, you’ll notice that the price can double. It’s best to establish a budget first. And of course, decide if you want extra features and a stand as well.

Photo Courtesy Amazon

