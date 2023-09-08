8 Best Wired Headphones of 2023

Want to find the best pair of wired headphones on the market in 2023 but don't know where to start?

Videos by American Songwriter

Wired headphones are great for quality audio listening experiences. While wireless headphones may not always receive a great connection, wired headphones do.

In this article, we picked out the best wired headphones for everyone at budgets high and low. We even included a buyer's guide so that you know exactly what you need to be looking for while you're shopping.

Our #1 pick for best overall wired headphones is the Pioneer DJ-HDJ-X7-K for its build quality and overall amazing sound.

While we love the headphones from Pioneer, keep reading to see what pair of wired headphones may be perfect for you.

Best Wired Headphones

1. Best Overall Wired Headphones – Pioneer DJ-HDJ-X7-K

SPECS

Comfort and Fit: Solid, Refined Design

Solid, Refined Design Noise Cancelling: Passive Noise Isolation

Passive Noise Isolation Cable: Detachable

Detachable Back Design: Closed

The Pioneer DJ HDJ-X7-K headphones are a great addition to Pioneer's renowned DJ headphone lineup, offering a combination of impressive sound quality, durability, and comfort that will please both professional DJs and music enthusiasts alike.

The sound quality of these headphones is second to none with the 50mm drivers Pioneer included. Whether you're in a busy club or a quiet studio, the sound isolation is excellent, allowing you to focus on your mix without distraction.

We picked the Pioneer DJ HDJ-X7-K wired headphones for a lot of reasons, one being their passive noise isolation fit. While other wired headphones may let in sound leakage, the design of these over-ear headphones makes sure that outside noise is kept outside without you having to press a button.

The HDJ-X7-K headphones feel robust and capable of withstanding the rigors of DJ life. The metal construction and foldable design make them highly portable, while the swiveling ear cups provide flexibility for different monitoring styles.

The Pioneer DJ HDJ-X7-K headphones are a top-tier choice for anyone serious about their audio experience. With outstanding sound reproduction, durability, and comfort, these headphones are a solid investment for professionals and audio enthusiasts alike, all at an affordable price.

2. Best Expensive Wired Headphones – Sennheiser HD 660S2

SPECS

Comfort and Fit: Plush Ear Cushions

Plush Ear Cushions Noise Cancelling: No

No Cable: Detachable

Detachable Back Design: Open

If you're looking for the best wired headphones money can buy, look no further than the Sennheiser HD 660S2. They're just under $600 and at the time of writing are currently on sale for $479.99, a great deal on some of the best headphones around.

Sennheiser is known for its impeccable audio equipment and there couldn't be many better examples than its HD 660S2. These headphones sound natural and have some of the best sound quality of any pair of headphones on this list.

The Sennheiser HD 660S2 is a pair of premium headphones that play a relaxed, high-fidelity sound reinforced by spectacular bass. They also come with airflow-optimized 42mm drivers to provide that great sound you're looking for.

The open-back design allows for a more comfortable fit as well, giving you the ability to listen to your favorite music all day long.

High-end headphones can come at a cost, but they can usually offer something no other pair of headphones can. The Sennheiser HD 660S2 is a perfect example of this with its top-quality sound signature and a detachable cable for easy portability.

You won't have to worry about battery life with these audiophile headphones - check out the Sennheiser HD 660S2 if you want the best over-ear headphones money can buy.

3. Most Portable Wired Headphones – Audio-Technica ATH-M50X

SPECS

Comfort and Fit: 90-Degree Swiveling Ear Cups

90-Degree Swiveling Ear Cups Noise Canceling: No

No Cable: 3 Detachable Cables

3 Detachable Cables Back Design: Closed

The Audio-Technica ATH-M50X headphones are a true industry standard and have earned their reputation as a go-to choice for audio professionals, musicians, and discerning music lovers.

These closed-back over-ear headphones deliver a reliable blend of sound quality, comfort, and build that few competitors can match. At just over $150, you can get a great natural sound without having to spend an arm and a leg.

Durability and build quality are stand-out features of the ATH-M50X. The headphones are constructed with a robust combination of metal and plastic, ensuring they can withstand the rigors of daily use.

The 90-degree swiveling ear cups, detachable cables, and folding design add to their practicality and portability. If you don't like the headphone cable it comes with, you can try one of the other two to see which one fits your setup best.

While they may not have the wireless convenience of some modern options, they make up for it with their outstanding sound quality and durability. They're audiophile-grade headphones for a budget in ears.

If you want better sound than most headphones can provide and want to save some money while you're doing so, check out the Audio-Technica ATH-M50X. They're an industry-standard in wired headphones for a reason.

4. Best Budget Wired Headphones – Philips SHP9600

SPECS

Comfort and Fit: Breathable Ear Cups

Breathable Ear Cups Noise Canceling: No

No Cable: Detachable

Detachable Back Design: Open

The PHILIPS SHP9600 headphones present an exceptional option for audiophiles and music enthusiasts seeking a high-quality listening experience without breaking the bank.

These open-back circumaural headphones offer a remarkable sound balance and a comfortable design, making them ideal for extended listening sessions.

The overall sound quality is impressive, thanks to the 50mm neodymium drivers. The SHP9600s deliver rich bass, detailed midranges, and crystalline highs, providing outstanding sonic clarity.

Whether you're listening to music, watching movies, or gaming, these headphones offer unparalleled audio immersion.

The SHP9600's design is both stylish and ergonomic. The breathable fabric ear cushions and adjustable headband ensure optimal comfort, even during long listening sessions.

Wired listening has never sounded so good at such a low price. You can plug these affordable headphones into your mobile device through the headphone jack or into your computer.

The PHILIPS SHP9600 headphones combine good sound quality, optimal wearing comfort, and a stylish design at an affordable price point. They are an excellent choice for budget-conscious audiophiles looking for a high-quality listening experience.

5. Best Budget Wired Headphones for Gamers – JBL Lifestyle Quantum 100X Console Gaming Headset

SPECS

Comfort and Fit: Memory Foam Ear Cups

Memory Foam Ear Cups Noise Canceling: No

No Cable: Not Detachable

Not Detachable Back Design: Closed

The JBL Lifestyle Quantum 100X Console Gaming Headset is the perfect budget pick for any gamer looking for a good pair of closed-back headphones. At less than $50, you aren't going to find a much better deal on a decent pair of gaming headphones with a wired connection.

But, if you are an avid gamer and want to hear your next playthrough in even better sound quality, let us introduce you to the Quantum 100X.

JBL is another company known for its resounding audio equipment. They make some of the best headphones for music producers, audiophiles, and even gamers.

Its Quantum 100X Console Gaming Headset is a perfect example of this due to its 40mm drivers and wide frequency range. The headset even comes with a detachable mic so you can talk to other people in your game or play solo.

If you're a gamer on a budget, these JBL headphones is the perfect pair of wired closed-back headphones for you. They're affordable at less than $50 and come with memory foam ear cups so you can play your favorite title all day long.

Check out the JBL Quantum 100X if you want to play your next game with even better audio.

6. Best Wired Headphones for Gamers – JBL Quantum One

SPECS

Comfort and Fit: Premium Leather Fit

Premium Leather Fit Noise Canceling: Yes

Yes Cable: Detachable

Detachable Back Design: Closed

While our last entry into the best wired headphones of 2023 is a great choice for gamers on a budget, the JBL Quantum One is the perfect pair of headphones for a gamer who just wants the absolute best.

The JBL Quantum One comes with state-of-the-art head tracking, allowing you to be fully immersed in 360 degrees of audio. The Quantum One also comes with active noise cancellation so you can focus on your game even in the loudest environments.

The JBL Quantum One was designed for long gaming sessions. It comes with a memory foam headband and premium leather ear cups which will want to make you game from morning until night.

If you like customization, you'll love the Quantum One's QuantumENGINE options. You can control the lighting on the side of the headphones and even more intricate details like the bass response you're getting.

The JBL Quantum One is easily one of the best pairs of wired headphones any gamer could hope to get their hands on. They come with dynamic drivers that provide a detailed sound so clearly you'll feel like you're in the game.

These over-ear headphones are your best bet if you love playing video games and want to hear them in a quality previously... unheard of.

7. Best Wired In-Ear Headphones – CTM CE220

SPECS

Comfort and Fit: Different Ear Tips

Different Ear Tips Noise Canceling: Passive

Passive Cable: Not Detachable

Not Detachable Back Design: N/A

In-ear monitors work to provide you with the clearest feedback possible in the loudest environments. They're used at live concerts and festivals when stage monitors just aren't strong enough.

If you're in the market for a good, reliable pair of in-ear monitors, look no further than the CTM CE220. They come with endless customization options so no two pairs are the same.

One of our favorite features of the CTM CE220 is their "headbang-proof testing", so you can jam out to your favorite hits on stage without worrying about losing one of these monitors.

They also come with balanced mids, a powerful bass, and delicate highs so you can get the most out of any song you playing across any genre.

A silver-plated copper cable protects these headphones and gives them the tonal balance they need while you're performing.

If you're looking for the best wired earbuds around that will block out background noise while providing you with excellent audio quality even during the longest listening sessions, you should buy the CTM CE220.

8. Best Wired Headphones for Working Out – Beats EP

SPECS

Comfort and Fit: Vertical Sliders for Personalized Fit

Vertical Sliders for Personalized Fit Noise Cancelling: No

No Cable: Not Detachable

Not Detachable Back Design: Closed

The gym is one of the most popular places to find people wearing headphones. I mean what sounds better, hearing yourself grunt as you lift or hearing your favorite tunes?

No wired pair of headphones sounds better in the gym than the Beats EP. These on-ear headphones have a great frequency range and an even better build quality so you can listen to all of your favorite music across any genre while working out without worrying about breaking them.

While wireless headphones have quickly become the preferred choice in the gym, wired earbuds and headphones can often provide an even better listening experience.

Wireless earbuds can be easily lost as well, while wired over-ear headphones can't. These headphones come with a carrying case too which makes transportation that much easier.

If you love working out and are looking for a good pair of over-ear headphones that can provide a solid sound even during long listening sessions, check out the Beats EP.

It's a relatively cheap pair of headphones at less than $100 and you're getting your money's worth too. These headphones are built well and have such a good frequency range, that you'll want to wait for the upgrade.

Best Wired Headphones Buyer's Guide

Before you buy a new pair of wired headphones, there are a couple of things you should keep in mind. You should consider how a pair of headphones will fit you if you want noise cancellation, how long the cable is, if there are any additional features, and if they are compatible with your current device.

Comfort and Fit

Consider the type of headphones (over-ear, on-ear, in-ear) that suits your comfort preferences. Check for adjustable headbands, cushioned earpads, and ear tips that fit your ears comfortably.

Most companies want you to use their headphones for hours on end, so it shouldn't be too hard to find a headphone's ergonomics.

Noise Cancellation

Decide if you need headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC) or if passive noise isolation is sufficient for your environment.

Most wired headphones are reference headphones and thus don't need active noise cancellation. Other wired headphones, like the JBL Quantum One, are noise cancelling.

Cable Length

Ensure the cable length is suitable for your intended use (longer for home listening, shorter for on-the-go). Some headphones have detachable cables, which can be convenient for storage and replacement. Some don't, which can be fine if you don't plan on moving it or frustrating if you do.

Check to see if the over-ear headphones you're planning on buying come with a cable that can be detached.

Additional Features

Check for inline controls and a microphone if you plan to use the headphones for calls or gaming. Some high-end headphones offer features like replaceable earpads or foldable designs. Others offer features like dynamic drivers or complete ear canal coverage.

Compatibility

Ensure the headphones are compatible with your audio source devices, such as smartphones, computers, or audio interfaces. Most wired headphones can be connected through a 3.5mm driver while others can use a USB-C connection.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the difference between open-back and closed-back headphones?

Open-back headphones have perforated ear cups, allowing air and sound to pass through. They typically offer a more natural and open soundstage but leak sound. Closed-back headphones have sealed ear cups, providing better noise isolation and bass response but with a more closed-in sound.

What is impedance, and why does it matter?

Impedance is the measure of a headphone's electrical resistance. Lower-impedance headphones (e.g., 16-32 ohms) are suitable for portable devices like smartphones, while higher-impedance headphones (e.g., 250 ohms) may require a headphone amplifier for optimal performance.

Do headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC) always perform better than passive noise isolation?

Not necessarily. While ANC headphones can actively cancel out external noise, the effectiveness varies by model. Some high-quality closed-back headphones with good passive noise isolation can rival the noise reduction of ANC headphones.

Are wireless headphones better than wired ones?

It depends on your preferences and use case. Wireless headphones offer convenience and mobility, but wired headphones often provide better sound quality and reliability, especially for critical listening and professional use.

How do I clean and maintain my wired headphones?

Clean headphones with a soft, damp cloth. Be gentle with the cables to prevent damage. Replace ear cushions or tips if they become worn or uncomfortable.

Conclusion

Wired headphones can be a great pick for someone who wants that analytical sound that only closed-back reference headphones can offer. Or, they can be a great pick for a gamer who wants to hear their campaign in-ear on a whole new level.

No matter how you want to use your headphones, you can rest assured that you'll be getting a good pair so long as you look for comfort and fit, overall compatibility, additional features, cable length, and cable length.

If you're looking for the best overall wired headphones, check out the Pioneer DJ-HDJ-X7-K. We have it at number one due to its sound signature and overall comfort while listening.