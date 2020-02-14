Today, five-time Grammy-winning Darkroom/Interscope Records artist Billie Eilish has released her latest song, No Time To Die, the official theme song to the upcoming James Bond film.



Listen to “No Time To Die” here.



The song was produced by her brother Finneas alongside Stephen Lipson, with orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley, and guitar from Johnny Marr.



“No Time To Die” comes ahead of the film’s global release, which hits theaters from April 2 in the U.K. through Universal Pictures International and in the U.S on April 10.



At eighteen, Eilish is officially the youngest artist in history to both write and record a James Bond theme song, and will be performing it live for the first time, accompanied by Finneas, plus special guests Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr, at The Brit Awards in London on February 18.



“Billie and FINNEAS have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for No Time To Die, which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film,” said Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the producers of No Time To Die.



“There are a chosen few who record a Bond theme. I am a huge fan of Billie and Finneas. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I cannot wait for audiences to hear what they’ve brought – a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come,” said director Cary Joji Fukunaga.



“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way,” said Billie. “To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”



Finneas adds, “Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”





Last month, Billie Eilish made GRAMMY® history as the youngest artist to win in all four major categories, taking away five wins in total for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album.



Her brother and sole collaborator Finneas took home an additional two Grammys for Producer of the Year, Non Classical and Best Engineered Album, Non Classical.



Last Sunday, the pair performed live during on the Oscars, during the In Memoriam segment. Watch their moving rendition of The Beatles’ classic ‘Yesterday’ HERE.



Billie’s 2020 WHERE DO WE GO? World Arena Tour sold out within an hour of on-sale and starts March 9, 2020.



NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

03/09 – AmericanAirlines Arena – Miami, FL

03/10 – Amway Center – Orlando, FL

03/12 – PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC

03/13 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

03/15 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

03/16 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

03/18 – Capital One Center – Washington, DC

03/19 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

03/20 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

03/23 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

03/24 – United Center – Chicago, IL

03/25 – Bankers Life Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, IN

03/27 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

03/28 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO

04/03- The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

04/04 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CAx

04/05 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

04/07 – Chase Center – San Francisco, CA

04/08 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

04/10 – Tacoma Dome – Seattle, WA

04/11 – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC

04/15 – Pepsi Center – Denver, CO

04/17 – CHI Health Center Omaha – Omaha, NE

