Billy Strings has announced Spring 2020 tour dates that include four dates with special guest Molly Tuttle as well as two co-bills with Marcus King Band during New Orleans Jazz Fest.

The Spring Tour headlining dates kick off on April 8th in Pittsburgh at the Roxian Theatre.

Billy Strings has been hailed as the future of bluegrass, transcending tradition and genre with his high velocity, flat-picking guitar technique and intense, confessional songwriting. HOME, Strings’ remarkable second studio album, is undoubtedly the Michigan-born, Nashville-based artist’s bravest excursion thus far, reshaping bluegrass into his own exceptional form, completely rewiring the aesthetic with elements of punk, country, folk-rock, and genuine psychedelic exploration to fashion something altogether original and all his own.

All up to date news can be found at billystrings.com.

BILLY STRINGS SPRING TOUR 2020

3/28/20 Tahoe, CA – Winterwondergrass Squaw

3/29/20 Tahoe, CA – Winterwondergrass Squaw

4/8/20 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre #

4/9/20 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre #

4/10/20 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore #

4/11/20 Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theater

4/12/20 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Ballroom #

4/14/20 Boston, MA – Royale

4/16/20 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

4/17/20 Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall

4/18/20 Fort Wayne, IN – Clyde Theater

4/20/20 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

4/30/20 New Orleans, LA – Civic Theater *

5/1/20 New Orleans, LA – Civic Theater *

with special guest Molly Tuttle