**All products are independently chosen by American Songwriter editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It’s time to finally buy those items that have been sitting in your cart for a while. There isn’t a better time than now to get new gear. We rounded up some of our favorite Black Friday music gear deals so you can find the best deal on your new bass, headphones, electric drum kit, and more. Below you’ll find 6 deals that are too good to pass up.

1. Sweetwater

If you’re looking for sales up to 80% off, consider Sweetwater. Some deals to keep in mind: $25 Ernie Ball cables, up to $200 off Shure mics, (great for live music and podcasting), and up to $710 off Behringer digital mixers. There are plenty of other great deals, but one we have to highlight is… drum roll… the Roland V-Drums TD-07DMK Electronic Drum Set. When shopping for electronic drum kits, Roland is always the best option. Their kits are known for never lagging, which can be an issue with other brands. This model is a great kit for new and experienced drummers. Have fun with 25 preset kits, 25 user kits, and 143 drum/percussion sounds. Get it for $699.99 today.

2. Guitar Center

You’re bound to find exactly what you’re looking for at Guitar Center. As someone who always has a wonderful experience at their stores, I’m a big fan. Thankfully this holiday season, they’re looking out for customers with coupon code “friday15.” Get 15% off qualifying purchases of $199.99 and more. One deal we’re stoked you can use this discount for is the Mitchell T333E-BST. The top-seller will make a great holiday present for younger players, thanks to the slim-C neck design. It allows youngsters (or those with smaller hands) to get familiar with sliding up and down the neck.

3. Musician’s Friend

Save up to 50% on some top-sellers from Musician’s Friend this week. Some deals to consider: $90 off the SIGMA SIG10 mini acoustic guitar (now $129.99), $450 off Roland TD-17KVX V-Drums (now $1,499.99), and $27 off Shure’s MV7 podcast kit. All great deals, but the Black Friday deal that’s conspicuous to most shoppers would be the D’Angelico Premier Series Bedford SH Limited Edition Electric Guitar. It’s now priced at $549, which brings savings to $350. It’s definitely a fan favorite for its variety of tones.

4. Reverb

Reverb has an impressive selection of both used and new gear. You’ll find keyboards and synths, guitars, recording gear, drums, audio gear, and more. This is the exact site you want to check out if you’ve been eyeing something that’s typically out of stock or hard to find. Chances are, it’s up for grabs and at a price in your budget. A couple of deals to check out: $40 off a Fender FA-125 (now $159 with free shipping), and $375 off a used Roland Juno 106 (perfect for an ’80s vibe and even indie rock enthusiasts). However, bassists might be surprised to see the $1,100 price drop on a new Vox Starstream Active Bass W/Aguilar AG 4J-70, bringing it to only $499.99. Experience the bright and deep sound of the ’70s (on a budget).

5. Amazon

Amazon is a top contender for Black Friday deals as well. With 2-day shipping for Prime members, it’s hard not to indulge in holiday shopping here, especially if it’s last-minute shopping. If you’re shopping for a kiddo with an interest in drums, consider Eastar’s 3-piece for beginners. It’s 44% off, bringing the price down to $99.99. Seriously, the deals here are too good, but a deal you shouldn’t pass up for yourself (or others) would be the 5th generation Echo Dot. The new and improved audio provides clearer vocals, deeper bass, and vibrant sound. Get it today for $24.99.

6. Walmart

Before you bear the crowds at a Walmart store today, consider shopping from home. One of their best deals is online and you won’t believe the price. Get Apple Airpods for $79 today. Sleek design, seamless switching between devices, and oh so comfy.