They may play friendly rivals on The Voice, but Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani take it to a more heartfelt place on their new song “Nobody But You.” The tender duet is one of the five new tracks on Shelton’s upcoming album Fully Loaded: God’s Country, due December 13. Written by Nashville heavy-hitters Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Tommy Lee James, the song reflects on a life bettered by a loving relationship.

“This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it,” Shelton said. “I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that’s why Shane was trying to get it to me. It fits my story. I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it – because it is our song. I think it’s magic.”

The country superstar’s latest single “Hell Right” is currently climbing the airplay charts, and he will make the live performance debut of the “rollicking and righteous” (MusicRow) song December 13 on Ellen. Featuring Trace Adkins, the Top 20 track has garnered more than 43 million streams and almost 350,000 track equivalents. The track will join “Nobody But You” on Fully Loaded: God’s Country, which will also include seven hits from previous albums.

The project’s title track, which was Shelton’s 26th song to reach the top of the country charts, is among the fastest country singles in the past year to reach one million track equivalents. The multi-week No. 1 most recently received a coveted nomination for Best Country Solo Performance at the 62ndGRAMMY Awards after earning the trophy for Single of the Year at the 53rd CMA Awards.

Fans can catch Shelton on the road next year on his “Friends and Heroes 2020” tour beginning Thursday, February 13 in Portland, OR. Special guest Lauren Alaina will join him on the 16-date run in addition to appearances by The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins. The tour will hit major cities throughout the Midwest and West Coast, including a stop at The Forum in Los Angeles (full list below).

FULLY LOADED: GOD’S COUNTRY TRACK LISTING

God’s Country – Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt, Devin Dawson Hell Right (feat. Trace Adkins) – David Garcia, Brett Tyler, Michael Hardy Nobody But You (Duet with Gwen Stefani) – Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Tommy Lee James Came Here to Forget – Craig Wiseman, Deric Ruttan She’s Got a Way with Words – Wyatt Earp, Andy Albert, Marc Beeson A Guy With a Girl – Ashley Gorley, Bryan Simpson Every Time I Hear That Song – Aimee Mayo, Chris Lindsey, Brad Warren, Brett Warren I’ll Name the Dogs – Matt Dragstrem, Ben Hayslip, Josh Thompson I Lived It – Ashley Gorley, Ben Hayslip, Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman Turnin’ Me On – Blake Shelton, Jessi Alexander, Josh Osborne Jesus Got a Tight Grip – Blake Shelton, Chase McGill, Jessi Alexander, Rhett Akins Tequila Sheila – Mac Davis, Shel Silverstein

BLAKE SHELTON’S “FRIENDS AND HEROES 2020” DATES

2/13 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

2/14 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

2/15 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

2/20 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Arena

2/21 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

2/22 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

2/27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

3/5 – Glendale, CA – Gila River Arena

3/6 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

3/7 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

3/11 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

3/12 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

3/14 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

3/19 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

3/20 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

3/21 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena