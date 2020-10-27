Dirt Miller Bares His Teeth In Fightback Anthem, “Blinded be Substance”

It’s not how many times you get knocked down, it’s how many times you get back up and reenter the fight. It’s a cliché, I know, but it’s a cliché for a reason.

Whether you know who he is or not, Dirt Miller deserves a tip of the hat. Anyone who continues to get back in the ring when that problem has soundly and repeatedly knocked you on your ass, that’s a damn hero. Even if it was only unto himself, Miller was his own hero and the very one he needed to survive. Literally. Then to be able to turn that into music, in the absolute midst of it all? That’s a tall order few people are capable of.

“‘Blinded by Substance” is a blunt description of my substance abuse,” says the singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. “All my songs are about my true-life experiences and this particular song I started writing in the first rehab center that I went to, appropriately entitled about being blinded by substance of all kinds. Coming to the point of realization that you have fucked up your life so many times that there are really only two options… quit what you are doing or die.”

That’s a strong realization and while he may not be the only person to see the edge of the cliff barreling down on him, it still puts Miller into a rare circle of air that only the truly strong occupy. Though he’s sober now, Miller has had to outlast the darkness for decades.

“Since I was a kid, I always felt like there was a dark presence in my life trying to bring me down. I’ve had to fight it my whole life.”

Turbo charged with authenticity, “Blinded by Substance” is a swollen, fast flying mix of blues, country, and folk with a touch of moonshine mountain / hill country. With vocals reminiscent to those of Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons but in a slightly higher register, Miller boasts a raw and gritty honesty uniquely their own. A glimpse into a weathered soul, willing and wanting for what is just around the bend.

“The vibe of the song is a symphony of sound bringing back real live music and instrumentation. The inspiration…the raw and real of my life.”