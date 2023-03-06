When Bob Dylan fans think of his music, many minds may hear a harmonica—although Bob Dylan’s lyrics and guitars have made his music memorable over the years. If you’re a singer-songwriter interested in getting a new guitar, consider a guitar Bob Dylan has been seen playing. We found 7 guitars that have been verified by Equipboard. Below is a mixture of acoustic and electric guitars from Fender, Martin, and Gibson.

These guitars can be found brand new at retailers like Guitar Center, Sweetwater, and Reverb (new and old). We even made sure to round up some of Bob Dylan’s guitar chord books. Get to learn all the classics such as “All Along the Watchtower” “It Ain’t Me Babe,” “Just like a Woman,” “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door,” “Mr. Tambourine Man” and more. His songs are great picks for intermediate players.

The Scoop:

Martin’s 000-18 is a vintage-inspired design, inspired by Martin’s pre-war era guitars. The guitar has a Sitka spruce top with aging toner for a classic look. Sitka spruce is very durable and strong and helps produce a great sound.

Key Features:

The made in the USA 6-string guitar is made of solid genuine mahogany and has a polished gloss. The Modded low oval neck which guitarists love for fingerpicking. The body is edged with tortoise binding and has a polished finish. It’s a pretty guitar, and pretty pricey as well, but worth it if you’re looking for vintage-designed guitars.

The Scoop:

The Martin 00-15M grand concert guitar is a beauty—made of solid mahogany and a rich stain, this guitar will stand out in your collection. The guitar is available for under $1,500, making it one of the most affordable acoustic guitars on this list.

Key Features:

It features the classic Martin tone, has a rosewood fretboard, and comes with a softshell case. Rosewood fretboards are pretty common but are great for a warm, balanced tone. It has an X bracing pattern for excellent bass and a longer scale. However, customers note it’s still comfortable to play, but. it still wouldn’t be a top pick for a beginner.

The Scoop:

Fender Strats are usually what make guitarists interested in electric guitars. Fender says players are inspired by the sound of a Strat, which couldn’t be more true. Musicians known for using Strats are John Mayer, Dan Auerbach, Tom Morello, and many more legends like Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton, and of course, Bob Dylan. Consider this Player Series Strat.

Key Features:

This redesigned Strat sounds like a classic Strat but has a freshly redesigned 2-point fulcrum vibrato bridge. It also has a solid alder body and gloss finish. Choose from 4 different colors and choose the fretboard, pickups, and top wood. It’s available for left and right-handed players.

The Scoop:

You may know this one as the “workhorse.” The acoustic guitar is super popular—known for its warm bass and projection. Singer-songwriters obsess over the tone and love gigging with this guitar. It comes loaded with an LR Baggs VTC pickup system.

Key Features:

A solid Sitka spruce top is always a sign of great protection and tone, and the solid mahogany back and sides offer a warm sound as well. Another feature guitarist love is the softened fingerboard edge for playing comfort.

The Scoop:

The first Fender Mustang was a popular guitar for students and beginner guitarists due to its affordability and playability. Although many of our favorites have used this on tours—even Kurt Cobain brought a Fender Mustang to plenty of Nirvana concerts back in the ’90s. It’s a workhorse. It’s under $1,400, so see why this affordable electric guitar is worth the hype.

Key Features:

Features included are a gloss finish and solid alder body, a 24-inch scale maple neck (perfect for beginners or players with smaller hands). Choose between satin sonic blue or a 3-color sunburst. Some say the action is too high, so be sure you don’t get fatigued when playing, which can be common as a beginner.

The Scoop:

The Hummingbird is the king of all Gibson acoustic guitars. This beauty is recognized by its expressive sound and mahogany body. The hand-rubbed nitro finish will make this acoustic guitar stand out from your collection, especially when you’re on stage. Seriously, the only downfall of this guitar is the price, but if you can stretch your budget, go for it. Even if you don’t plan on buying it anytime soon, we recommend going to a store and playing one for a bit! Unfortunately, there are plenty of fakes out there, so we recommend buying from Sweetwater.

Key Features:

The guitar has a classic square shoulder dreadnought and a Sitka spruce top that provides a quality tone that’s warm, and full. It also includes LR Baggs VTC Element pickup system that gives a natural amplified tone.

The Scoop:

This discontinued guitar is extremely hard to find, but luckily some sellers at Reverb have some ready for guitarists. Some artists that have played Martin 00-17 are Eddie Vedder, Feist, and Dallas Green. The vintage guitar goes for $4,000+ at most sites. The debate around their pricing has been a long one, but be sure to consider the condition of these vintage guitars before splurging. You could possibly get lucky and find one in used condition for half the price.

Key Features:

It has a mahogany body, vintage gloss finish, a 1931 neck shape, and authentic scalloped X-bracing for more bass response. Overall, it’s in good used condition. This post-war guitar will be one you’ll never part with. Definitely keep this one in good shape.

This $18 songbook includes 70 Bob Dylan classics from every part of his career. Arrangements are in the same keys as the original recordings. You’ll have chord symbols, guitar chord frames, and lyrics all in one book. Some songs you’ll recognize are “All All the Watch Tower, “Blowin’ in the Wind,” “Forever Young,” “It Aint Me Babe,” “Just Like a Woman” and a whole lot more. Fans say chords are straight to the point. Perfect for self-taught guitarists.

Here’s another cool pick for Bob Dylan fans. You’ll get 40 songs arranged for piano and vocal. With chord diagrams and full lyrics, you’ll be ready to sound just like Bob Dylan from your home studio. Songs included are “All Along the Watchtower,” “Blowin’ in the Wind,” “Forever Young,” “Just Like a Woman,” “Tangled Up in Blue,” and more.

Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1