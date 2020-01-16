Jessica Hrovat covers music from a uniquely lifestyle perspective. Her voice is to be conversational, if not unconventional, while bringing readers into the moments by showing, not just telling.

On a Monday night in Nashville, Bobby Bones, along with his band the Raging Idiots and many artist friends, took to the stage at the Ryman Auditorium to a sold out crowd and raised over $267,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Over the past several years, Bobby Bones has now raised over $14 million cumulatively for St. Jude’s with his efforts at the Million Dollar Show and other fund raisers.

The group opened the evening and did not disappoint with their comedic deliveries that blend but don’t overshadow their actual, legitimate musical talent. After cracking up the crowd with songs about naked grandma’s and Chick-Fil-A always letting him down by being closed on Sundays, the Lead Idiot brought out a random social media winner who got to play the drums with them for a song. Reginal, (find us Reginal, you were awesome!!) brought the house down while performing “Brown Eyed Girl,” with the band. He did not leave the stage like one would expect, but instead threw the drum sticks on the floor and exited with a strong ‘drop the mic’ moment. Everyone was in hysterics, including Bobby.

Between Brett Young’s bright white sneakers and Lainey Wilson’s ridiculously cool rust-colored fringed pants, it has me seriously considering hiring a stylist. Brett joked that the song that made him, has also saved many men from being in hot water with their ladies. He encouraged all men there with their honeys to stand up and dance to his hit “In Case You Didn’t Know”. To my surprise, men of all ages obliged to the recommendation. Brett did, however, hint that it would be in the men’s favor if they did so. Smart guys…

Lainey rocked the house with single “Dirty Looks,” and those pants. King Calaway, a boy band (sorry for the tag, guys, but…well, you ARE a band of boys), blew me away with their harmonies in “No Matter What.” Keep your ears tuned in, these guys are going to make waves. Colbie Caillat gave me nostalgia while performing “Bubbly,” and followed her smash hit by performing with her new band, Gone West. Once again. Harmonies. Wow. My ears were happy all night long.

Sawyer Brown surprised many by coming out and performing “Some Girls Do,” but not before a surprise proposal from one of the band members of the Raging Idiots, Trainer Ahmad. I have to say this guy caught my eye, and many others around me, very early on in the show. His dance moves and electric energy had us all cracking up. No wonder! He was about to get himself a wife!!! Congratulations to you and the future Mrs. and whatever you do, keep dancing! Your joy is contagious!

Headliners Brooks & Dunn came out to a standing ovation before a word was even sung. They performed the hits “My Maria,” “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” and “Neon Moon.” I am still wondering if Ronnie Dunn legit has an extra lung. HOW do you hold the notes that long, Ronnie? The legendary duo did not disappoint, and arguably sound even better live than on their recordings. I was insanely impressed.

Old Dominion followed, making the joke that they were not privy to the information that they would be following Brooks & Dunn. Bobby was right when he came out after their performance of “One Man Band”, stating they followed them because they CAN follow them. New to the music scene, Heath Sanders, performed his song “Old School’s In,” and Lindsay Ell showed up as another surprise guest to perform her single “I Don’t Love You”. Surprise guests Foreigner then joined Lindsay in a performance of “I Want To Know What Love is”.



If you haven’t picked up on it yet, there were a LOT of surprises Monday night. Kane Brown brought the cool with his single “Homesick” and hit “Good As You”. The final surprise, to all the ladies’ excitement, was none other than Sam Hunt. Sam’s captivating swagger, and smooth as silk performances left the girls screaming and the men signing up for gym memberships.

Well done, Bobby Bones. You crushed this Monday night in Smashville, and we can’t wait for the next big thing you do. Only question is, how are you going to top this?