Monday, February 17, 2020
Home Features Articles
FeaturesArticles

Bonny Light Horseman Make TV Debut on CBS This Morning

Press Release

-

Bonny Light Horseman—the trio of Anaïs Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson (Fruit Bats), and Josh Kaufman (Craig Finn, Josh Ritter, The National)—made their national TV debut this past weekend on CBS This Morning: Saturday Sessions, performing singles “Deep In Love” and “The Roving,” as well as a web-exclusive “Bonny Light Horseman.”

The group also sat down with host Anthony Mason for an interview, which can be seen HERE. Their self-titled debut album,out now via 37d03d Records, was named one of the Best Albums of January by Rolling Stone andNPR Music in addition to earning worldwide acclaim from Pitchfork, NPR Morning Edition, Exclaim! (9/10), Uncut (8/10), The AV Club, Paste,American SongwriterStereogum, and Brooklyn Vegan, among others.

Produced by Kaufman, Bonny Light Horseman finds the group reimagining traditional songs and cowriting new ones based loosely on specific sources. From Wisconsin festival fields and a German art hub to a snowy upstate studio and everywhere in between, the astral folk outfit is mixing the ancient, mystical medium of transatlantic traditional folk music with a contemporary, collective brush. The resulting album, Bonny Light Horseman, is an elusive kind of sonic event: a bottled blend of lightning and synergy that will excite fans of multiple genres, eras, and ages.

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Behind the Scenes of the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame

American Songwriter -
0
On Boston Discovery Guide’s 10 Top Boston Attractions, not one relates to music. The same on Trip Savvy’s 20 Things to Do...

What is the Meaning Behind the Song “Tiny Dancer” by Elton...

What is the Meaning Behind The Song Wonderwall by Oasis?

Tom Petty on the Enigma called Bob Dylan

Kris Kristofferson

Behind the Song: “Me and Bobby McGee” by Kris Kristofferson &...