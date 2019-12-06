Press Release:

Los Angeles, California, December 5, 2019 — BOSS introduces the SY-1000 Guitar Synthesizer, an advanced synthesizer and modeling processor for guitar and bass. Opening a bold new chapter in BOSS guitar synth innovation, the SY-1000 features a newly developed Dynamic Synth and refreshed versions of historic BOSS/Roland instrument modeling and synthesizer technologies. Backed by a cutting-edge sound engine, high-speed DSP, and evolved GK technology, the SY-1000 delivers the finest performance and most organic playing experience yet.

Boss Sy-1000 Guitar Synthesizer

BOSS and its parent company, Roland, have been at the forefront of guitar synthesizer development since 1977, when the landmark GR-500 first introduced guitar synthesis to the world. The SY-1000 is the most powerful guitar/bass synth processor to date, fusing decades of R&D with the latest software and hardware advancements. Leveraging custom DSP and GK independent string processing, the SY-1000 brings numerous musical advantages to players, including ultra-articulate tracking, lightning-fast response, instantly variable tuning, sound panning/layering, and more.

SY-1000 users can build patches with three simultaneous instruments—each with a number of distinctive types to choose from—and combine them for an endless range of sounds. Fed by the processor’s 13-pin GK input, every instrument offers an extensive set of parameters for tone shaping, mixing, and tuning. A normal ¼-inch input is also available to blend in regular guitar/bass pickup sounds.

Deep and expressive, the SY-1000’s Dynamic Synth takes guitar synthesis to a new level, allowing players to craft sounds never before possible. Ten oscillator waveforms are available, plus six filter types, amplifier control, two LFOs, and two 16-part step sequencers for automating pitch, filter, and amplitude parameters. Optimum performance is realized with the GK input, but it’s also possible to play the Dynamic Synth via the normal guitar/bass input.

Complementing the Dynamic Synth are two additional synth instruments. OSC Synth is an analog-style engine with numerous filter options and full ADSR control. Also included is a faithful sonic recreation of the GR-300, Roland’s legendary analog guitar synth from the early 1980s.

The SY-1000’s instrument models include a large selection of classic electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, each with independent tuning, EQ, virtual amp settings, and more. There’s also a unique VIO Guitar instrument that emulates bowed tones, and a Poly FX instrument that produces rich voices with high-res definition.

The SY-1000’s effects and user interface are derived from BOSS’s flagship GT-1000 multi-effects. A large LCD and hands-on knobs enable free-flowing sound creation, and users can customize eight onboard footswitches to operate nearly any function. Deep external control is supported as well. Main and Sub stereo outputs include independent EQs, and there’s also an effects loop for integrating external gear.

Dedicated power-up modes optimize the SY-1000 for guitar or bass operation. For full access to all synth and modeling features, a Roland GK-compatible pickup and 13-pin cable are required. User-installable options include the GK-3 Divided Pickup, which is compatible with most standard electric guitars, and the GK-3B Divided Bass Pickup, which works with most 4-, 5-, and 6-string electric basses. GK Ready instruments are also available from many different manufacturers.

Availability & Pricing

The BOSS SY-1000 will be available in January 2020, for $999.99. To learn more about the SY-1000 Guitar Synthesizer, visit www.boss.info.