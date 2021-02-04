The Boss Waza Craft TB-2W Tone Bender, announced last year, is now available for pre-order. The highly desired fuzz pedal is an authentic recreation of the legendary mid-60’s Tone Bender guitar effect pedal used by Jeff Beck, Jimmy Page, Mick Ronson and others and is heard on some of the most influential guitar tracks in history.

The pedal was developed in collaboration with Sola Sound, the maker of the original Tone Bender Fuzz, and is housed in the classic BOSS compact chassis. The Boss engineers, working with Sola, used a ‘masterpiece’ Tone Bender MK II (serial number 500) as a benchmark for crafting the sound of the new model.

Available in a limited production run, each TB-2W features rare germanium transistors carefully tested for optimum tone, a three-way voltage selector, selectable true/buffered bypass operation, and a refined circuit design for ultra-consistent performance from pedal to pedal.

The TB-2W Tone Bender will be available in Q2 2021.

Watch the story behind the Tone Bender below:

Boss website info: https://www.boss.info/us/products/tb-2w/