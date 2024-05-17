BOSS Teases Katana MKIII Announcement: “Enhanced Features and Sound”

The Japanese amp and Effects stalwarts' announcement spurred mixed reactions from fans on social media

Taking to Instagram Thursday, BOSS teased an impending special announcement. In the post, the venerable MIJ effects house implied (by no means subtly) that they will be dropping a new line of Katana MKIII modeling amps – seemingly imminently.

But followers had mixed reactions to the news. Top comments include: “are you serious? I've just bought the gen 2 amp,” “I literally bought the MK2 artist two weeks ago 🤦🤦,” and “Y'all need to calm down we haven't used the last one finished yet.”

Such complaints spell both good news and bad news for BOSS. Fans of the Japanese amp and effects manufacturers’ frustration is understandable in consideration of the fact that the Katana MKII range has experienced growing popularity in the few years since its release, and modeling amp enthusiasts are still snatching the existing products up like hotcakes.

But on the other hand, commenters' lighthearted gripes only reveal a deep commitment and connection to the brand, suggesting that BOSS’s announcement is ultimately a timely one – these devoted followers have no choice but to pick up the latest run.

The Katana MKII Line. Image Courtesy of BOSS

So what can we expect from the Katana MKIII line? Commenters have high hopes, including “extra gain to the Line Output, especially on the clean setting,” “a touch screen like the GX-100,” and “bluetooth capabilities and a stronger usb port.”

We’ll have to wait until the official announcement drops next week to find out what BOSS has in store. For now, we must be content with the brand’s somewhat vague promise that the Gen 3 range of solid state amps preserves the heart and soul of BOSS Katana while delivering enhanced features and sound.”

Check back here next week for news about the drop, including a full list of specs for the new Katana range.

Meanwhile, whet your appetite with our rundown on the BOSS Katana MKII line.

