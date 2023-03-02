Equipboard is a great source for verified gear rigs. If you’ve been on the hunt for Brad Paisley’s gear rig, you’re in luck. We found 8 pedals that Brad Paisley uses and know exactly where to find them, too. His gear rig consists of pedals from brands such as Wampler, Ibanez, Way Huge, and more. We even included Wampler’s Paisley Drive Pedal, so if you leave this list with at least one pedal, let it be the Paisley Deluxe.

If you’re also interested in electric guitars, check out Fender. You’ll find the Brad Paisley Road Worn Telecaster and the Brad Paisley Esquire. The Road Worn Telecaster is a beauty. The limited-edition telecaster is perfect for any country music lover. It has a custom paulownia body and an enhanced V-neck for chording and soloing. The sparkly silver guitar is stunning. The Esquire features a paulownia and spruce body and has a custom-enhanced V-shaped maple neck. It’s also eye-catching and a fun guitar to add to your Nashville-inspired collection.

We think Brad’s specifications are top-notch. He definitely has great taste, and think pedals will prove that as well. See which pedal you’ll add to your collection.

The Scoop:

This Line 6 pedal is pretty hard to find these days. You can find used options at retailers such as Reverb and Guitar Center. While you may be tempted to find a newer pedal, you’ll want to consider this pedal for good reason: it boasts over 75 modeled stompboxes (4 can be used simultaneously).

Key Features:

Specs you’ll be obsessed with are the built-in 28-second loopers and a built-in tuner. The looper has footswitches for play, stop, undo/redo, rec/overdub, half Speed, reverse, play once, and pre/post. Guitarists praise this pedal and can’t believe how good it sounds, especially for the price. If you can get your hands on a used one for under $200, you’re lucky. It’ll be like having the ultimate pedal board in one compact pedal.

The Scoop:

This Aqua Puss pedal is known for its country and psychedelic style. It’s no surprise that country superstar Brad Paisley uses this pedal. It’s bound to get a whole venue excited for some of the best country hits. It does have a wide musical range, though. Sweetwater has a Way Huge Smalls Aqua-Puss Analog Delay MkIII available. A customer gave it five stars and wrote, “The aqua puss inspires me to play. Run a reverb before this pedal and it’ll take you to the outer space. I can’t say enough good things about the sound I get from this little guy. Don’t hesitate just buy it.”

Key Features:

The classic analog delay is a favorite for many guitarists. No worries if you couldn’t get your hands on a classic 90s Aqua Puss. This smaller pedal has all the tone and tricks of the original with straightforward operation. It’s equipped with 20ms–300ms of pure BBD analog delay with self-oscillation and is better suited for tight pedalboards. Note: a 9-volt battery isn’t included!

The Scoop:

Brad Paisley is a big fan of Wampler. Wampler says, the first Wampler pedal Brad fell in love with was the Underdog overdrive, which is unfortunately discontinued. Brad and Wampler will eventually team up for the Paisley. This made-in-the-USA pedal is used at concerts and in the recording studio.

Key Features:

Brad’s pedal is clean, and crunchy, but has some beef. The pedal works with Teles and Strats, and Wampler says this may be the last pedal you’ll ever need. It can be transparent or have a warm midrange bump with no loss of the bottom end. The built-in tonal controls and mid-contour switches make this pedal special.

The Scoop:

Here’s another Brad Paisley favorite. The pedal is known as an industry standard pedal. Guitarists of all musical styles lean towards Wrampler’s Ego compressor for live shows and recording. You can go all out on country squash or open studio-level parallel compression. It brings the quiet parts up and the louder parts down.

Key Features:

The made-in-the-USA pedal is known for its superior sound and response. There are five controls — volume, sustain, attack, tone, and blend.

The Scoop:

You can’t go wrong with a BOSS pedal. Our guitarists at American Songwriter love ’em. The DD-3 Digital Delay pedal is a standard when it comes to gigs. Tom Morello, Dave Grohl, Slash, and Dan Auerbach reportedly use them as well.

Key Features:

The hold function repeats delay sound indefinitely for effects that make live shows interesting and memorable. It has 3 delay times modes and a delay time control for quick adjustment, too. Overall, it’s. a great compact pedal that’s straightforward. You’ll keep this one for years and years.

The Scoop:

This overdrive pedal is popular amongst rock and blues rock genres, but Brad has made it a popular pick in the country music world. It delivers punchy tunes. So, keep the drive low and hit your amp hard. You’ll have the room shaking. This is one of those pedals that is hard to find, so even if you can get a used one, go for it.

Key Features:

It features a 100Hz EQ knob to cut or boost your low end by +/-12dB and a curve control to fine-tune the corner frequencies of your tone. Way Huge says this overdrive pedal makes others seem one-dimensional. See for yourself.

The Scoop:

The original Tube Screamer was made famous by Stevie Ray Vaughn fans may recognize this tone in many of their favorite artists’ sounds these days. The Ibanez’s TS808 Screamer overdrive pedal is a reissue with the same famous tones (on a budget). It’s made with the same chip and analog circuitry and will become a staple for more blues rock and country musicians to come.

Key Features:

The pedal features a sports tone, overdrive, and level controls so you can tweak your sound. It’s super clean and smooth. One guitarist wrote, “Great pedal. Built like a tank and sounds amazing. There’s a reason it’s a legendary pedal.”

Brad Paisley isn’t going on the road by himself anytime soon, but you’re still in luck. Brad has a few shows this spring. You can catch him at the Houston Rodeo in March 2023 and in Nevada and Alabama in April and May. Get tickets to the shows and festivals below

Killer Country Pedals to Check Out

Our friends at Sweetwater recommend checking out the following pedals for country music.

Overdrive Pedals Compressor Pedals Modulation Pedals Delay Pedals Reverb Pedals Nobels ODR-1 Natural Overdrive Pedal Wampler Ego Compressor Pedal

Fender MTG Tube Tremolo Pedal

BOSS DD-8 Digital Delay Pedal

Keeley Omni Reverb Pedal

Danelectro Roebuck Distortion Pedal

MXR M102 Dyna Comp Compressor Pedal

BOSS CE-2W Waza Craft Chorus Pedal

J. Rockett Audio Designs Clockwork Echo Delay Pedal

Universal Audio UAFX Golden Reverberator Pedal

MXR Custom Shop Timmy Overdrive Mini Pedal

Origin Effects SlideRIG Compact Deluxe MK2 Compressor Pedal

MXR M107 Phase 100 Phaser Pedal

Keeley Memphis Sun Lo-Fi Echo/Reverb/Double Tracker Pedal

J. Rockett Audio Designs Mr. Moto Tremolo & Reverb Pedal



