Braids Gives First Taste of New Album With “Eclipse (Ashley)” Track

Braids, the Montreal-based indie art rock band featuring Raphaelle Standell-Preston, Austin Tufts, and Taylor Smith, has released a new track that has special meaning to the group, “Eclipse (Ashley).” It has a uniquely paced arrangement that is part 80s-anthem, part modern musical.

The song is dedicated to singer Standell-Preston’s best friend and was written while the two were on a road trip to view the total solar eclipse — hence the name. It also was a blast of inspiration that went from concept to completion in one sitting, according to Standell-Preston.

“Eclipse (Ashley) is a love song made for my best friend Ashley Obscura,” she said. “During the car ride to go and view the total solar eclipse, we were fretting about not having glasses to stare at the sun, you know, those funny ones that look like you’re sitting down to watch a 3D movie.

“Amongst the chatter Ashley said ‘we should take this opportunity to think about what eclipses us in our lives.’ BAM. REFOCUS. We all took this sentiment with us as we sat on the side of the quarry, as the moon came to hug the sun. We sat in silence perched amongst the tall grass, the wildflowers, the rocks and glistening water, closed eyes, reflecting. Returning to the studio, the song poured out of us in one shot.”

The track is the first taste of the forthcoming new album from the group, a project that will release next year on Secret City Records.

Braids had previously solidified a decade-long reputation for musical ingenuity and established themselves as one of Canada’s most acclaimed art rock bands, garnering two Polaris Prize shortlists and winning the 2016 Juno Award for Alternative Album of the Year.

The uniqueness of Standell-Preston vocals set the pillar of the sound, Braids weave organic and electronic elements together amidst a lyrical landscape that is intimate, explosive, and emotionally-immersive. Their albums have generated over 15 millions streams and they have supported or toured with artists such as Toro Y Moi, The Antlers, Wye Oak, Purity Ring, and Friendly Fires along with festival appearances around the world including Glastonbury, Primavera, Osheaga, Hopscotch, and SXSW.

Their previous album Deep in the Iris (2015) debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Top Alternative chart and No.30 on Top New Artist chart.