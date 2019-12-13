Making its grand return to downtown Atlanta for the first time since 2015, Shaky Boots Festival will take place at Central Park, May 8-9, 2020. A Southern country festival true to its roots with a modern edge, Shaky Boots will feature over 20 bands across two stages with no overlapping sets. On Friday, Brandi Carlile, John Prine, Alison Krauss, Gary Allan, Tanya Tucker and more take the stage, while Dierks Bentley, Dwight Yoakam, Jamey Johnson, Morgan Wallen, Clint Black and more will close out the festival on Saturday!

“I’m thrilled to be bringing back Shaky Boots Festival in 2020. I have always felt that Georgia needed a music festival that spans across the multiple genres embedded within Country music, and Shaky Boots aims to do just that. There will definitely be something for everyone,” says Shaky Boots founder, Tim Sweetwood.

To check out the full lineup, visit www.shakyboots.com/lineup.



In addition to two full days of music, fans can expect food options from the region with local Atlanta flavor as well as interactive on-site activities to explore in between sets from your favorite artists. Fans may also bring festival-compliant chairs to sit back, relax, and enjoy the music in a designated chair zone.

2-Day and 1-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum tickets ware on sale at www.shakyboots.com/tickets.

GA+ Tickets offer fans a private retreat with seating, shade, air-conditioned restrooms, complimentary water and soft drinks, and a full-service cash bar. VIP Tickets include prime viewing areas at both festival stages as well as a viewing platform with premium sightlines at the Peachtree Stage, access to two VIP lounges with seating, premium restrooms, food for purchase, complimentary bites at the Peachtree Lounge, full-service cash bars, complimentary beer, water and more.

Platinum Tickets include exclusive viewing areas at both stages, a private viewing deck with elevated sightlines of the main stage, side-stage viewing at the main stage, access to the Platinum Lounge featuring relax seating, a full-service open bar, complimentary bites, catered dinner, premium restrooms, daily acoustic performances by select Shaky Boots artists, concierge services, access to all VIP and GA+ areas and more!

To purchase tickets and for the full list of amenities, visit www.shakyboots.com/tickets. Prices will increase closer to the festival.

