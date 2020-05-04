Breedlove Guitars owner Tom Bedell is on a mission to educate guitar-playing songwriters on why you need to know the origin of the wood that makes up your guitar. The Oregon-based executive, who also manufactures Bedell Guitars and Weber Mandolins, recently gave a TEDx Talk “Seed to Song” where he discussed the importance of sustainability and saving the planet one guitar at a time.

“We should be concerned about everything we use. It will take time to fix what’s broken, but we don’t have any other choice,” he said in the company’s debut issue of Breedlove Magazine. “All of us need to ask questions about where the products we purchase come from, and whether, through our habits and desires, we are helping the planet or harming it. We are rapidly consuming the resources here on planet Earth, and if we don’t change our behavior, we’re not going to leave a livable world for our grandchildren.”

Watch Bedell deliver his TEDx talk below:

Breedlove’s new Organics Collection is built from materials individually harvested in the Swiss Alps, the Republic of Congo and the Oregon coast. Four series of all solid wood import instruments are available.