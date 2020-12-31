Breedlove updates their Premier Series line of Custom Shop guitars for 2021 with a lot of bling options, hand-voiced craftsmanship and a new “Test Drive” guarantee.

BREEDLOVE 2021 PREMIER SERIES

The Custom Shop Premier series are crafted in Bend, Oregon and feature East Indian rosewood back and sides and a choice of three distinctive, classic tops—the warmth of coastal redwood, the eternal sparkle and definition of Alaskan Sitka spruce, or the fabled dynamic power of Adirondack spruce.

Breedlove Premier Series video

Breedlove Premier Concerto Burnt Amber Adirondack Rosewood

The guitars also feature LR Baggs EAS VTC electronics and deluxe hardshell case. Improved appointments for 2021 include exquisite diamond fret markers, rich yet reserved burst finishes and subtly dazzling spalted maple rosettes.

Breedlove Premier Concert Burnt Amber Sitka Rosewood

The Premier “Test Drive” Players’ Event, launching Feb. 1, allows prospective buyers, through select dealers, a risk-free 30-day at home trial (with in-store pickup and shipping options available).

“Test Drivers” will be rewarded with a complimentary logo’d and loaded Breedlove pickholder strap and limited-edition Premier poster and be entered into a drawing for a free Sound Optimized® Breedlove Premier series guitar.