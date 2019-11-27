Bret Michaels, Music Icon, To Receive Humanitarian Of The Year Award

In addition to receiving the Humanitarian of the Year award at the 88thAnnual Hollywood Christmas Parade, Bret Michaels will be performing two of his hit songs.

The global music superstar and longtime philanthropist will also be making a special Christmas relief trip to give back to the people of the Bahamas and Puerto Rico shortly after. Michaels will discuss the Hollywood Christmas Parade and upcoming relief trips on Good Day LA today.

“Michaels’ relentless effort to give back is why we chose to recognize him for this year’s award. He is continuously looking for opportunities to help others, so in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian in September, he knew he needed to do something to help,” commented Sharratt MacEachern, the co-executive producer of the Hollywood Christmas Parade. “At his own expense, Michaels will take his own plane to drop-off much needed supplies and toys to people of the Bahamas and Puerto Rico—many of whom are still badly hurting in the wake of Hurricane Dorian and Hurricane Maria’s devastation. This giving spirit is another example of why the Hollywood Christmas Parade recognized Michaels with the Humanitarian of the Year award.”

Michaels is currently on his Unbroken World Tour and will play a very special appearance for the Humanitarian Award, being asked to perform two of his biggest hit songs at this year’s parade. The performance will be completely live and will bring the positive energy and gratitude that the musician’s shows are known for. Summer 2020 will bring more shows throughout the country for his solo band and the iconic singer is also working hard to bring a tour together of his original bandmates from Poison for a new tour of arenas, amphitheaters and stadiums.