Brian Fallon made his early musical way with The Gaslight Anthem but has been paving a new path as a solo artist and his latest track, “21 Days” is another example of his turned page and personal growth.

The song, which was released today and is available at all digital music retailers and streaming services, functions as a self-help track that is as much cathartic to Fallon as it is relevant to all listener, who are easily able to relate to the lyrics.

“Whenever I’ve sought counsel on an issue I was having, be it emotional, addiction, mental health, a relationship, loss… there’s always this future point referenced where freedom would be achieved,” he told American Songwriter. “A point you could work toward reaching. I took the idea of ‘21 Days to break a habit’ and used it to convey my feelings about healing, whatever healing may be needed at different times of life.”

This is another tremendous release from his forthcoming album, ‘Local Honey,’ which already debuted “You Have Stolen My Heart,” and will include “Horses” and “Hard Feelings” that continue to stay impressively grounded in the present. “21 Days” opens with a hauntingly echoed vocal track, before quickly pealing away any concern of overproduction; staying the course of its lyric-driven message. The somber vibe is carried along with a simple elegance of the music which makes the song one that is easily played over again.

The album was produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner Peter Katis (The National, Death Cab for Cutie, Interpol, Frightened Rabbit), and showcases Fallon and his ability work through multiple stylings of traditional, American music focusing on present and telling consequence, shifting and ambitious energy, while not losing sight of his tremendous lyrical abilities.

“Every single song is about right now,” Fallon said. “There’s nothing on this record that has to do with the past or even the future, it just has to do with the moments that are presented and things that I’ve learned and I’m finding in my day to day. This record is 100 percent about the day today. It’s not about these glorious dreams or miserable failures, it’s just about life and how I see it.”

Fallon will support the album with an epic world tour, backed by his longtime live band, The Howling Weather. North American dates begin on March 12 and then continue through early April. A wide-ranging European run follows, including stops in Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, France, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

BRIAN FALLON AND THE HOWLING WEATHER

WORLD TOUR 2020

JANUARY

31 – London, UK – 100 Club *

MARCH

12 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen

13 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

14 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

15 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

17 – Tampa, FL – Ritz Ybor

18 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

21 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater

22 – Dallas, TX – Kessler Theater

24 – Atlanta, GA – Big Sky Buckhead

25 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom

27 – Providence, RI – Columbus Theatre

28 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

29 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Theatre

31 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

APRIL

1 – New York, NY – Town Hall

2 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Theatre

3 – Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts

4 – Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall

5 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

24 – Copenhagen, DK – Lille Vega

25 – Stockholm, SE – Debaser Strand

26 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik

27 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys Neue Welt

28 – Hamburg, DE – Docks

29 – Frankfurt, DE – Batschkapp

30 – Nurnberg, DE – Löwensaal

MAY

1 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria

2 – Munich, DE – Muffathalle

3 – Vienna, AT – Arena

5 – Milan, IT – Circolo Magnolia

7 – Barcelona, ES – Sala Apolo

8 – Madrid, ES – Sala But

9 – Navarre, ES – Estaciones Sonoras

11 – Paris, FR – O’Sullivans, Backstage by the Mill

12 – Stuttgart, DE – LKA Longhorn

13 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli Vredenburg

15 – Norwich, UK – The Waterfront

16 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy

17 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy

18 – Glasgow, UK – Galvanizers

20 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City

21 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

22 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

23 – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire