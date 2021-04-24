Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Less Than Jake

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Chris DeMakes of Less Than Jake over Zoom video!

Chris DeMakes is the guitarist and vocalist of the ska-punk band Less Than Jake.

DeMakes is the author of, “Blast From The Past” and host of, “Chris DeMakes A Podcast”. DeMakes is also currently working on a brand new solo album.

About the Book:

“Blast From The Past” is a photographic journey through the touring life of Less Than Jake guitarist and vocalist Chris DeMakes. It was through a variety of costumes and alter egos that DeMakes would consistently shock and amaze fans. The weird guy that they saw in the parking lot doing calisthenics would hours later take the stage and rock out their favorite songs. The mustached man passing out Yoo-hoo to the crowds at Warped Tour was the guy from the band headlining the main stage that night. Despite the laughs and hijinks of the LTJ experience, the heart behind the songs still rang true. To the legions of fans of this punk rock mainstay, it is the special combination of crazy and authentic that makes every show memorable. No one had more fun living the rock and roll lifestyle than Chris and his Less Than Jake bandmates, and this book is proof.

About New Music:

Chris’ newest track, “Never Surrender” was released on all digital platforms on 4/20 with the pre-order drop of a new 7″ via Smartpunk records, along with exclusive merch (a grinder and frisbee for extra 4/20 fun!)

“Father Time” will be released on all streaming platforms 6/9, and the 7” records will be released 6/11 for shipping.

About Chris DeMakes A Podcast

Chris DeMakes of Less Than Jake discusses the ins and outs of songwriting with a variety of guests from the world of music.

