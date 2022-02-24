Britney Spears in Deleted Post on Former Managers: “They Were Trying to Kill Me”

Britney Spears has done it again.

The famed pop star has taken to social media to make some serious claims against her ex-managers and people closely involved in her previous conservatorship. Spears suffered under the conservatorship for years, and only recently broke free from it.

Speaking about her former business managers Lou Taylor and Robin Greenhill at Tri Star Entertainment, Spears said they tried to kill her. According to Spears, this occurred after a visit she made to the management company’s office a week prior to being placed on involuntary detention in 2008.

Spears was released from her controversial conservatorship in November.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote recently, before deleting the post: “Your self-respect has to be stronger than your feelings.”

She added: “A week before they sent me away to that f—ing place, TRI STAR invited me to their offices … the swanky suited up b—es… SO NICE with their ‘We are here to make you feel SPECIAL’ !!!!” Spears continued: “I had lunch with Lou Taylor and Robin Greenhill … they said ‘Britney, look at your picture on the wall!’ With a huge black and white framed picture in the hall of their office !!!!! Kate Beckinsale was there too !!!!!

“They sucked up to me and ‘made me feel special’ … RIGHT …. Ha those same b—es killed me a week later !!!!

“My dad worshipped those two women and would have done anything they asked of him !!!! I think they were trying to kill me … I still to this very day believe that’s EXACTLY what they were trying to do … but not a damn thing was wrong with me and I didn’t die !!!!

“Nobody else would have lived through what they did to me !!! I lived through all of it and I remember all of it !!!! I will sue the s— out of Tri Star !!!! Psss they got away with all of it and I’m here to warn them every day of my precious life !!!!”

Charles Harder, Esq., said in a statement to Rolling Stone on behalf of Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group: “These claims are entirely false, as well as highly offensive, damaging and unacceptable.”

Last year, Spears also said that Taylor had, along with her father Jamie, bugged Spears’ room.

Tri Star denied this as well. Greenhill said in a sworn statement: “No one at Tri Star has ever suggested monitoring Ms. Spears’ electronic communications… No one at Tri Star is aware of any hidden electronic surveillance device placed in Ms. Spears’ bedroom.”

While this matter seems far from over, it also doesn’t seem like it will go away from the public eye anytime soon.

Spears just signed a multi-million dollar book deal with Simon & Schuster to write a memoir about her life, career, family, and conservatorship.

To all those who have wronged Spears in the past: it looks like the pop star is ready to hit them again and again… and again.

Photo Credit: Randee St. Nicholas / RCA Records.