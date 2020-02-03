Bruce Cockburn Announces 50th Anniversary Shows

Is it really fifty years ago that Bruce Cockburn’s first album came out?
Indeed it is. His eponymous titled album, which included “Going to the Country” and “Musical Friends,” was released on April 7, 1970. Coincidently, it was also the first album released by True North records. TN 1 was its catalogue number.
Although mostly recorded in late 1969 the first album hit the stores and airwaves in 1970 and started the long, long journey that continues to this day.
Here’s what Bruce has to say:
“In 1969, when I was feeling the need to record an album of the songs I’d been writing, I had no concept of what that might lead to. Not unusual for a young person I guess. In some organic way it felt like it was time. The future wasn’t really an issue. It still isn’t. For each of us, there’s a future or there isn’t. But looking back over the arc of fifty years of recording, performing, and travel, not to mention relationships and personal challenges, I can only shake my head and mutter a word of thanks for all of it. Even if I’d been a planner by nature, I doubt I could have predicted how things have gone. And they’re still going!”
Bruce has now released 34 albums and played thousands of concerts around the world, something that he continues to do to this day.
Here are the U.S. shows that are currently booked.
APR 10 STANFORD CA BING CONCERT HALL
APR 30 NORTHAMPTON MA ACADEMY OF MUSIC
MAY 1 BOSTON MA WILBUR THEATRE
MAY 2 BOOTHBAY HARBOR ME FLYING MONKEY CENTRE
MAY 3 PLYMOUTH NH BAILEY THEATRE
MAY 5 BURLINGTON VT HIGHER GROUND
MAY 7 FAIRFIELD CT STAGE ONE
MAY 8 FALL RIVER MA NARROW CENTER
MAY 9 NEWTON NJ NEWTON THEATRE
MAY 11 ANNAPOLIS MD RAM’S HEAD
MAY 12 ROCKY MOUNT VA HARVESTER CENTER
MAY 14 RALEIGH NC FLETCHER OPERA HOUSE
MAY 15 CHARLOTTE NC McGLOHON THEATRE
MAY 16 CHATTANOOGA TN SONGBIRD
MAY 17 ATLANTA GA CITY WINERY
MAY 20 PONTE VEDRA FL CONCERT HALL
MAY 21 CLEARWATER FL CAPITOL THEATRE
MAY 22 FT. LAUDERDALE FL BROWARD CENTER
MAY 24 KEY WEST FL KEY WEST THEATRE