Bruce Cockburn Announces 50th Anniversary Shows

Press Release

-

Is it really fifty years ago that Bruce Cockburn’s first album came out?     

Indeed it is.  His eponymous titled album, which included “Going to the Country” and “Musical Friends,” was released on April 7, 1970.   Coincidently, it was also the first album released by True North records.  TN 1 was its catalogue number.     

Although mostly recorded in late 1969 the first album hit the stores and airwaves in 1970 and started the long, long journey that continues to this day.

Here’s what Bruce has to say:

“In 1969, when I was feeling the need to record an album of the songs I’d been writing, I had no concept of what that might lead to. Not unusual for a young person I guess. In some organic way it felt like it was time. The future wasn’t really an issue. It still isn’t. For each of us, there’s a future or there isn’t. But looking back over the arc of fifty years of recording, performing, and travel, not to mention relationships and personal challenges, I can only shake my head and mutter a word of thanks for all of it. Even if I’d been a planner by nature, I doubt I could have predicted how things have gone. And they’re still going!”

Bruce has now released 34 albums and played thousands of concerts around the world, something that he continues to do to this day.

Here are the U.S. shows that are currently booked.

APR        10                                            STANFORD CA                                  BING CONCERT HALL  

APR        30                                            NORTHAMPTON MA                     ACADEMY OF MUSIC  

MAY         1                                            BOSTON MA                                     WILBUR THEATRE

MAY         2                                            BOOTHBAY HARBOR ME              FLYING MONKEY CENTRE 

MAY         3                                            PLYMOUTH NH                                BAILEY THEATRE

MAY         5                                            BURLINGTON VT                             HIGHER GROUND

MAY         7                                            FAIRFIELD CT                                    STAGE ONE 

MAY         8                                            FALL RIVER MA                                NARROW CENTER  

MAY         9                                            NEWTON NJ                                      NEWTON THEATRE 

MAY        11                                           ANNAPOLIS MD                              RAM’S HEAD

MAY        12                                           ROCKY MOUNT VA                        HARVESTER CENTER

MAY        14                                           RALEIGH NC                                      FLETCHER OPERA HOUSE

MAY        15                                           CHARLOTTE NC                                McGLOHON THEATRE

MAY        16                                           CHATTANOOGA TN                       SONGBIRD 

MAY        17                                           ATLANTA GA                                    CITY WINERY

MAY        20                                           PONTE VEDRA FL                            CONCERT HALL 

MAY        21                                           CLEARWATER FL                              CAPITOL THEATRE

MAY        22                                           FT. LAUDERDALE FL                        BROWARD CENTER

MAY        24                                           KEY WEST FL                                      KEY WEST THEATRE

