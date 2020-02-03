Bruce Cockburn Announces 50th Anniversary Shows

Is it really fifty years ago that Bruce Cockburn’s first album came out?

Indeed it is. His eponymous titled album, which included “Going to the Country” and “Musical Friends,” was released on April 7, 1970. Coincidently, it was also the first album released by True North records. TN 1 was its catalogue number.

Although mostly recorded in late 1969 the first album hit the stores and airwaves in 1970 and started the long, long journey that continues to this day.

Here’s what Bruce has to say:

“In 1969, when I was feeling the need to record an album of the songs I’d been writing, I had no concept of what that might lead to. Not unusual for a young person I guess. In some organic way it felt like it was time. The future wasn’t really an issue. It still isn’t. For each of us, there’s a future or there isn’t. But looking back over the arc of fifty years of recording, performing, and travel, not to mention relationships and personal challenges, I can only shake my head and mutter a word of thanks for all of it. Even if I’d been a planner by nature, I doubt I could have predicted how things have gone. And they’re still going!”

Bruce has now released 34 albums and played thousands of concerts around the world, something that he continues to do to this day.

Here are the U.S. shows that are currently booked.

APR 10 STANFORD CA BING CONCERT HALL

APR 30 NORTHAMPTON MA ACADEMY OF MUSIC

MAY 1 BOSTON MA WILBUR THEATRE

MAY 2 BOOTHBAY HARBOR ME FLYING MONKEY CENTRE

MAY 3 PLYMOUTH NH BAILEY THEATRE

MAY 5 BURLINGTON VT HIGHER GROUND

MAY 7 FAIRFIELD CT STAGE ONE

MAY 8 FALL RIVER MA NARROW CENTER

MAY 9 NEWTON NJ NEWTON THEATRE

MAY 11 ANNAPOLIS MD RAM’S HEAD

MAY 12 ROCKY MOUNT VA HARVESTER CENTER

MAY 14 RALEIGH NC FLETCHER OPERA HOUSE

MAY 15 CHARLOTTE NC McGLOHON THEATRE

MAY 16 CHATTANOOGA TN SONGBIRD

MAY 17 ATLANTA GA CITY WINERY

MAY 20 PONTE VEDRA FL CONCERT HALL

MAY 21 CLEARWATER FL CAPITOL THEATRE

MAY 22 FT. LAUDERDALE FL BROWARD CENTER

MAY 24 KEY WEST FL KEY WEST THEATRE