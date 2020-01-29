Bruno Major, a British Indie Artist, announced his North American headlining tour dates for 2020. The tour kicks off in Chicago on March 19th at Concord Music Hall and continues with some of his biggest showrooms to date, including Brooklyn’s Brooklyn Steel and Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre.

This announcement followed the release of his third single, “Tapestry,” from his upcoming album. The album release date is still to be determined, but Major believes in putting his music out while it is “still fresh.”

Major is a streaming sensation and has sold out shows around the world, including three tours in the United States in the past few years. His road to success as an independent artist was paved with disappointment and re-discovery of himself as a musician.

Before 2015, Major had no plans of becoming an artist, just a songwriter. Major wrote songs and recorded them himself for SoundCloud. It was here he grabbed the attention of a few record labels, eventually signing with Virgin Records in Los Angeles.

In LA, Major was welcomed with a personal chef and grande hotels. He was working with the highly sought-after producer, Ethan Johns, on an EP. Just eight months later, Virgin shifted gears and released him from the label before releasing the album they had worked together on during his time there.

In the wake of this devastation, Major went home to England, and his musical career went dormant. “To be told that you’re not good enough, that we don’t believe in your record, it’s damaging to your confidence,” Major shared. “If you sit at a piano with no confidence, it just won’t sound good.”

While working at a theatre in town, Major’s job was to put the words of Shakespeare to music. This task helped reinvigorate him. Influenced by Shakespeare’s poetic work, he felt inspired again and wrote “Tapestry” in 2016.

“The day I wrote “Tapestry” was a very important day in the life of me,” Major said. “It was the first thing I had written in a year, and it was good, so I knew I could still do it.”

Major’s resurfacing in the music industry all came off the back of that song. In 2017 he put out an entire album, ‘A Song for Every Moon,’ with friend and British producer, Phairo. The year-long project debuted in the Fall of 2017. Major recorded and released a new song every month for one year, the album reflects his changing inspiration over the seasons.

“Tapestry” is the third single to be thoughtfully released in anticipation of his follow-up album. The track was co-written with British pop singer Liv Dawson and explores shared experience with poignant exemplary lyrics.

This track exposes his roots as a jazz musician. Drawing inspiration at a young age from songs such, “Fly Me to the Moon” and “There Will Never Be Another You,” his songs depart from the rigid structure of folk or pop and contain mostly verses. Major admitted that his music is really just jazz disguised under electronic production, topped off with a few kick drums.

The track is the result of his journey of self-actualization. It was writing “Tapestry” that helped him realize what seemed debilitating at the time became a rebirth for him as a musician.

“It all felt so important at the time, but the music I was making was not mine,” admitted Major. “Art should be made for the sake of the art itself, not for any other purpose.”

Check out Major’s latest single, “Tapestry,” here and see his 2020 show dates below.

Thursday, March 19th – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

Saturday, March 21st – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

Tuesday, March 24th – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

Thursday, March 26th – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

Saturday, March 28th – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

Monday, March 30th – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

Wednesday, April 1st – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

Friday, April 3rd – Austin, TX – The Parish

Saturday, April 4th – Dallas, TX – Trees

Monday, April 6th – Phoenix, AZ – The Crescent Ballroom

Tuesday, April 7th – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre

Thursday, April 9th – San Francisco, CA – Fillmore

