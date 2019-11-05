Last month San Francisco-based singer-songwriter Logan Ledger released a four-track EP on Rounder Records titled I Don’t Dream Anymore. The release, which was produced by T Bone Burnett, is a nice little aperitif to tide us over until his debut full-length drops in 2020.

Back in September, during the week-long hurly burly that is AmericanaFest, Ledger found the time to stop by our office to perform the song “Invisible Blue” for our Martin Guitar session series. “It’s a song about the unseen world that is all around us,” he said.

Watch the video below.

Video shot and edited by Neal Dahlgren. Audio recorded and edited by Steve Martin.