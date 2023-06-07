Cage the Elephant Frontman Matt Schultz Faces No Jail Time for Gun Charges

After pleading guilty to three separate gun charges on Friday (June 2), Cage the Elephant frontman Matt Schultz will not face jail time.

Schultz was arrested in January and spent a night in jail after being spotted by a Bowery Hotel employee that saw Schultz enter a restroom with a handgun. The New York City hotel told Rolling Stone that they “weren’t sure who that is.”

After the employee called the police, a Sig Sauer and a Smith and Wesson were found on Schultz’s person, according to police reports. He was charged with attempted criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, and criminal possession of a weapon, two of which are felonies and the other a misdemeanor.

“Matt has worked hard to put this case behind him,” Schultz’s attorney Sanford Talking told Rolling Stone. “He appreciates the opportunity to prove himself. Nothing like this will ever happen again. He can move forward in his life and with his music.”

As part of the plea deal, Schultz will have to “stay out of trouble for one year,” as well as attend all his scheduled court dates. If he follows the court’s rules Schultz will have both felony charges wiped from his record and will receive a “one-year conditional release for a misdemeanor charge.” If Schultz does not follow the court’s guidelines, he could face up to seven years behind bars.

Cage the Elephant has released five studio albums, which include the band’s 2008 self-titled debut project, 2011 LP Thank You, Happy Birthday, and the 2013 record Melophobia. Cage the Elephant has won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album twice, first in 2017 for Tell Me I’m Pretty and again in 2020 for Social Cues.

