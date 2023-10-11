Caleb Sasser’s Soulful Cover of Toni Braxton’s “Another Sad Love Song” Gets Judges’ Attention on ‘The Voice’

The Voice blind auditions are just about finishing up, and the judges are competing for the best artists for their team. On the October 10 episode of the reality singing competition series, Caleb Sasser truly wowed the judges with his soulful and extraordinary cover of Toni Braxton’s “Another Sad Love Song.” This scored him an impressive four-chair turn.

Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Gwen Stefani all hit their buttons in mere seconds. John Legend hesitated a bit but still turned his chair before Sasser hit the chorus of the song.

Legend started off with judges comments: “That was magical. I was hearing Toni, and I was hearing a lot of Anita Baker in your voice, too. I love that you really love R&B. I love the jazz influence. It was really musical and really creative. The key with artists like you especially is picking songs that have great melody and allow you to be, like, the musician you are. We can have a lot of fun doing that together. I would absolutely love to be your coach, Caleb.”

Stefani added her thoughts and said, “you got four chairs to turn for you, and we just all need to tell you how great you are, OK? Clearly, I would love to coach you. I’m really good at stage presence, personality, getting out of your shell, trying to get people to know you as a person through your voice. And it really doesn’t matter what the style is. I mean, I’ve bounced in so many different genres. I feel like I have so much to offer as far as sharing that information with people. So I’m really pitching hard right here.”

Horan threw his own pitch, saying, “The ease at which you sing is just so beautiful, and the most humble, down-to-earth, smiley way that you could possibly do it. I was watching you while they were talking to you, and I was like, ‘This is the nicest person I’ve ever met in my life, and I haven’t even said hello properly yet.’ I definitely, 100%, do not have a singer like you on my team. It would be an honor to coach someone as unique and authentic as you.”

McEntire finished up the judges comments. “Your voice made me feel such peace inside,” she said. “I did a duet album many years ago, and I promise you, if I’d have heard your voice, I would’ve begged you to please come sing a duet with me. I love your voice, and I’d love to be your coach.”

Sasser did admit that it was difficult to choose which coach to go with, however it wasn’t surprising whatsoever that he chose to join Legend’s team after he said in the beginning that the singer was one of his biggest musical influences. The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC