With decades of experience and a long resume that includes a plethora of awards and hit songs that has gained her millions of fans across the world, Céline Dion is taking to Spotify to reach even more people through the release of her first-ever Spotify Singles.

The Quebec native will include new single “Imperfections” from her latest album and a cover of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game.” Isaak, who sings background vocals in Dion’s cover, was impressed by Dion’s ability to make an already amazing song even better.

“At last! When I heard Céline singing, there was a big smile on my face,” says Isaak. “It’s just fun to hear her sing…somebody said about Fred Astaire’s dancing “he makes it look so easy… Céline makes it sound so effortless.”

This isn’t the first time someone has created their own rendition of “Wicked Game.” Although it was never released to any streaming service, country trio Midland shared the stage with Isaak and also played “Wicked Game” in May of 2019 at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium.

Dion wanted to share her own perspective on why she chose Spotify to share her version of Isaak’s song.

“Spotify is a great way to listen to songs, giving the opportunity to everyone – to the world – to hear them NOW, right now,” says Céline. “I chose “Wicked Game” for my Spotify Singles because it’s one of my favorite songs of all time for many, many, many reasons. Also, I love the black and white music video for the song, of Chris Isaak and Helena Christensen on the beach. I wanted to respect the original version, which I still think is perfection.”

The collab was recorded at Electric Lady Studios in the Greenwich Village of NYC. These will be the newest tracks that she can add to her long collection of songs that she started back in 1981.

Streaming sites like Spotify allow Dion and other artists to share their music with the entire world at speeds that weren’t even considered to be attainable 40 years ago. Dion will be showcasing these songs as she hits the road, making stops in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center on February 28th and the Staples Center in Los Angeles in April. To see a complete list of tour dates, visit her at CelineDion.com.

Both “Imperfections” and her cover of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” is available on Spotify today!