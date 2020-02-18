Americana roots-rock artist, Chad Harvey, premieres his second single and title track, from forthcoming ‘Run From The Sound’ today on American Songwriter.



‘Run From The Sound’ will be Harvey’s first release since 2008’s ‘Get Lit.’ This album kept him on the road until 2011, performing several nights a week while still holding his day job to survive in Nashville. The initial energy he felt on stage was diminished by exhaustion and constant nudges from his label to put out a new record. Needing time for a mental reset, Harvey set off to Australia for two weeks. On his fateful flight home, he met his now wife and mother of his two children. For the last twelve years, Harvey has spent time on himself and his family, earned life experiences, and songwriting.



In 2015 Harvey started tracking the songs from the idea book he composed in his years away from the stage. Title-track, “Run From The Sound,” was co-written with longtime friend and producer, Marc Johnson.

“When I arrived at the Pop Machine Studio to start tracking the record, Marc said that he wanted me to hear something. He played me the song, and I immediately captivated. Not knowing at all why he played the song for me other than I love the songs he writes and always love to hear his latest stuff,” shared Harvey. “Marc said, ‘I think you should cut this’ and after listening to it a few times, I realized what the song was about.”



Johnson wrote “Run From The Sound” about a past relationship of Harvey’s. Johnson’s song captured everything as it happened. After adding a few personal touches, Harvey and Johnson cut it. “Run From The Sound” is one of many songs the two have collaborated on in the studio. However, this title-track, as well as “Get Lit” and “Heyburn,” are the only three Harvey has released.

“I chose “Run From The Sound” as the title for the EP because it captures the theme of the record,” explained Harvey. “This record was written soon after I moved away from Nashville and had some major changes in my life, including becoming a husband and a father and leaving the single life behind.”

Born and raised in Southern Indiana, Harvey carries on the unique sounds that echo from the Heartland. He is a gifted writer with a natural tendency toward a Gibson 6-string and a warm Midwestern drawl that helps tell his stories.



“I’m writing and performing the stories of my life—some truth, some lies, but all real American music,” said Harvey. “I want people to come away from my shows, thinking this is a roots-rock guy that plays with the energy of a punk rock band.”



Listen to Chad Harvey’s title-track, “Run From The Sound,” below and look out for his album due March 6 via Indie 500 Records.



