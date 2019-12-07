Up and coming artist Charlee Remitz unveils a new song titled “Love in America” today. The track is off her upcoming album Gardenout January 17, 2020.

Charlee takes modern electro pop and drenches it in a raw bluntness that is refreshing and captivating.

Remitz first gave fans a taste of the upcoming album with the track “Pretty Genius” and recently released the music video. The video follows Charlee as she is held captive and prisoner to a former love, but then breaks free to become herself and own her power.

Reaching the climax of a tumultuous and transformational hero’s journey wounded from abuse, anxiety, depression, self-doubt, and self-image struggles, Charlee Remitz found herself at a crossroads in 2018: let the tragedies become her or let the tragedies drive her. The award-winning independent singer-songwriter, mixer, and producer downloaded a trial version of Ableton, taught herself the program and hand-stitched every note of her upcoming album Garden.

As part of her vision, swaths of shimmering nostalgic eighties synths offset a decidedly 21st century take on heartache that proves both entrancing and empowering.

A “sad” childhood in her hometown of Bozeman, Montana, marred by conflict and chaos at home, bullies at school, bouts with hypochondria, and years of therapy thrust Charlee into the arms of music. Post-high school, she spent six months in Nashville before moving back to Montana after self-producing and releasing the These Veins EP in 2014. Relocating to Los Angeles, the Bright White Trims LP followed during 2015 and the Saints Until Fridays EP arrived a year later. In the aftermath of her “first real breakup,”2018’s Sad Girl Music turned heads as her total streams passed 1 million on Spotify, and she staked out real estate on coveted playlists such as “New Music Friday.”

In addition to acclaim from Alternative Press, Earmilk, EDM Sauce, she landed syncs on shows across Bravo and E!. Gaining newfound confidence by taking the reins as producer, she laid the soil for Garden embracing formative influences ranging from The Secret Garden to Tears For Fears and the soundtracks to Sixteen Candles and The Breakfast Club.

