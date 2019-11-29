Chatham County Line Help Judy Collins & Jonas Fjeld Tell ‘Winter Stories’

North Carolina Americana staples Chatham County Line have teamed up with folk music icon Judy Collins for her latest album, Winter Stories.

Recorded in Asheville, NC, in February 2019, they were joined by Norwegian songwriting legend and four-time Spellmannprisen-winner Jonas Fjeld. Together the artists crafted a collection of songs that captures the sounds and feelings of winter through covers, re-imaginings, and new original songs, highlighting the rich vocal interlace of Collins and Fjeld and underpinned by Chatham County Line’s all-star arrangements.



CCL’s Dave Wilson (guitar, harmonica), John Teer (mandolin, fiddle), and Greg Readling (bass, pedal steel, piano), in a note to fans, said:

“Back in February we secretly sequestered ourselves at Echo Mountain Studio in Asheville, NC with the legendary Judy Collins and Norwegian superstar Jonas Fjeld…we are proud to finally share with you the fruits of that magical time in in Western North Carolina…



The album puts a wintertime spirit behind songs from Judy’s catalog, new collaborations between Dave, Jonas Fjeld & pianist Russell Walden, as well as classics by Jimmy Webb, Stan Rogers & Joni Mitchell. CCL was honored to be a part of such an amazing session, to work and learn from such musical legends, and hope the album is the perfect complement to a cozy winter’s evening.” Chatham County Line will be on tour with Judy Collins & Jonas Fjeld for the coming winter months as this all-star cast of artists bring bring “Winter Stories” to life.