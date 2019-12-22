Sunday, December 22, 2019
Home News Best New Music
NewsBest New Music

Roots Rock Veteran Chris Berardo Releases First Track in Six Years With “Somewhere Blue”

Macie Bennett

-

Long-time rocker Chris Berardo drops first record since 2013 and shares the new single “Somewhere Blue.”  The new album titled Wilder All The Time is scheduled for tentative release in 2020, and “Somewhere Blue,” is out now via streaming platforms.  

Berardo told American Songwriter why he waited so long to produce new material and what the forthcoming album means to him. 

 “It has been a long time since we put out a record,” he said. “The world doesn’t need more records just to have them – I wanted to be sure that I felt like I really had something to say. In the meantime, me and the guys never stopped touring and searching for high adventure.”

Berardo has frequented the rock’n’roll scene and been in the trenches for years.  His lengthy resume includes opening for rock icons The Doobie Brothers, Marshall Tucker Band, America, Dickey Betts of the Allman Brothers and several others.  

Being an experienced musician, Berardo knew he wanted to take his time sorting out all the details of the new record.  

“I’ve been sitting on a new album of ten of my songs for a while now, and we’ve been trying to figure out the business of it and the best way to release it,” he said. “In the meantime life kept happening  — life and unfortunately some really rough personal losses and it made me think of a song I’d been working on and moved me to finish it.

“Somewhere Blue started out as one of a few songs that I was just going to demo up with producer David Abeyta while I was in Austin for a couple of days, but I think we both felt like that one just took on a life and we decided to flesh it out and when it was done I decided it would feel good to heave it out into the world right then and that’s what we’ve done.”

In the purpose of timeless songwriting, Berardo explains he did not write “Somewhere Blue,” to be about any one thing but more a generic feeling we all have as humans, in our need to be ok and feel optimistic in our lives.

 “I hope maybe folks will have a listen, raise a glass, and clear their hearts and heads for a few minutes,” he said..  

Berardo has been raved about as a songwriter and performer by his rock’ n ’roll peers and music industry folks alike. 

Chris Hicks of The Marshall Tucker Bands says, “One thing I love about him, he always sounds like himself …a good example of livin’ (and playin’) in the moment.” 

“I love Chris Berardo; there’s no denying that he and his band are true Rock and Rollers from the git-go,” said Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Richie Furay.  “You can hear it in each song, songs that are more than just another musical project – they are his heart poured out to you.”

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Best New Music

Andy Golledge Tells a Tremendous Story in “Run To The River”

Matt Wallock -
0
Andy Golledge’s “Run To The River” – off the Australian singer-songwriter’s upcoming debut EP, Namoi – starts out as more of a...
Read more
Best New Music

EmiSunshine Is Wise Beyond Her Years in ‘Family Wars’

Madeline Crone -
0
Fifteen-year-old singer-songwriter EmiSunshine’s desire to be taken seriously as a writer was solidified after she received the Desmond Child Anthem Award at...
Read more
Best New Music

Jakob Dylan, Dhani Harrison, Amos Lee, Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson and Willie Nelson Release Tom Petty Tribute Song

Press Release -
0
Acclaimed musicians Jakob Dylan, Dhani Harrison, Amos Lee, Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson and Willie Nelson have joined forces to record “For Real—For Tom,” honoring the late Tom Petty. The moving tribute...
Read more

Popular Posts

Behind The Song: Robert Earl Keen, “Merry Christmas from the Family”

Matthew Hoggatt -
0
This holiday season, as Christmas grows closer and closer, may this song serve as a reminder to everyone around the world, that even the most dysfunctional families can function during Christmas, if you have enough eggnog.

Behind The Song: The Eagles, “Desperado”

Jakob Dylan, Dhani Harrison, Amos Lee, Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson and...

EmiSunshine Is Wise Beyond Her Years in ‘Family Wars’

What is the Meaning Behind the Song “Tiny Dancer” by Elton...