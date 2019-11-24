Due to overwhelming demand for the 2018 pressing of the original box set collection,fans now have another chance to celebrate the recorded legacy of musical icon and singer/songwriter Chris Cornell, with a limited-edition color vinyl of the Chris Cornell Super Deluxe LP box set starting today, November 22. The box set will be re-released by Cornell’s wife, Vicky Cornell on behalf of The Chris Cornell Estate through UMe, and available exclusively via the Chris Cornell official store. The 2018 Deluxe Edition 4CD, the GRAMMY® Nominated 2LP, 1 CD and Digital versions are also available.

Chris Cornell commemorates his life and legacy not only as a singer, but as a poet and one of the most prolific writers and greatest voices of the modern rock era. Vicky Cornell worked extensively with Chris’ bandmates and friends to compile a collection of material from the late artist’s expansive career, showcasing his contribution to music history with selections culled from the deep catalogs of his three influential bands— Soundgarden, Temple of the Dog and Audioslave— as well as songs from his solo career. She turned to producer Brendan O’Brien, who was a trusted partner to Cornell over the years, and Jeff Amentwho created the packaging for Chris Cornell.

The Super Deluxe 4CD, 1DVD, and 180-gram 7LP limited-edition color vinyl box set is set for release on November 22. The Super Deluxe edition holds 88 tracks — 64 songs plus 24 videos. Also included in the Super Deluxe box are a 66-page hardcover photo book wrapped in linen with a red foil signature cover, three artist lithos, three photochromatic lithos inspired by Cornell’s lyrical fascination about the sun (images are brought to life by holding under direct sunlight), a turntable mat, a microfiber vinyl cleaning cloth, and a 36×48-inch wall poster.

The breadth of all 88 selections on Chris Cornell display the full span of his artistic achievements, from the full-on kick of Soundgarden’s seminal “Black Hole Sun” to the mournful yearning of Temple of the Dog’s “Hunger Strike” to the sensitive depth of Audioslave’s “Like A Stone” to his spot-on solo theme to the 2006 James Bond film Casino Royale, “You Know My Name,” a touching cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” that was cut live at Sirius XM, and the previously unreleased track, “When Bad Does Good.”

“When Bad Does Good,” was produced, recorded, and mixed by Cornell, and was found in his personal recordings archive. The track was a favorite of his and it wasn’t until friend Josh Brolin reminded Vicky of the unreleased song that she decided to share it with his fans. Cornell won Best Rock Performance posthumously at the 61st GRAMMY Awards for “When Bad Does Good.”

“When we released Chris Cornell earlier this year, the response from his fans was overwhelming,” says Vicky. “I am so thankful for the support of everyone who loved my husband. This album is so special in that it showcases the vast scope and breadth of who Chris was – not only as one of the greatest vocalists of all time but as the prolific and tremendous songwriter he was as well. It is my mission but also great privilege to continue to honor Chris’s legacy and contribution to music history for future generations to discover.”

Watch the official video for “When Bad Does Good,” here

The box set’s ten live performances include Cornell’s duet with Yusuf/Cat Stevens on “Wild World” and another duet with his daughter, Toni Cornell, on Bob Marley’s indelible classic, “Redemption Song.” Temple of the Dog’s 25th anniversary reunion/first-ever-official tour in 2016 is highlighted with hometown performances of “Reach Down” and the Andy Wood/Mother Love Bone favorite “Stargazer,” Chris’ personal arrangement of “One” featuring the lyrics to Metallica’s song set to the music of U2’s song of same name, and Audioslave’s 2005 ground-breaking performance on Cuban soil of “Show Me How To Live.” Also from 2016, one of Chris’ personal career-topping moments was performing at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London where he covered The Beatles’ “A Day In The Life.” Three additional live selections from Sweden in 2006 include “Wide Awake,” “All Night Thing” and Led Zeppelin’s “Thank You” from the very first show ever where Chris performed solo with an acoustic guitar in front of an audience, and which became the creative spark for his future, highly successful Songbook tours. Two music videos spotlight a solo acoustic performance of “Scream” and the newly edited Soundgarden video “Live To Rise,” showcasing the band only, without The Avengers movie footage included.