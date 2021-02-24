Chris Tapp of The Cold Stares Demos The New Fender Spark-O-Matic Jazzmaster

Chris Tapp of The Cold Stares coaxes some gritty rock tones and surf-like sounds out of the new Fender Spark-O-Matic Jazzmaster in this new video released today to coincide with the guitar’s release.

Tapp is definitely a gear junkie and gives viewers a thorough rundown of clean and dirty tones, using a variety of Fender amps and pedals.

The Spark-O-Matic Jazzmaster is part of Fender’s Parallel Universe II series, which combines features from different guitar models in the Fender line into an all-new creation. Eight new models were introduced over the past year, including a Jazz Strat, Tele Mágico, Maverick Dorado.

Fender Spark-O-Matic Jazzmaster

The Spark-O-Matic Jazzmaster feature a custom 3-piece body with a mahogany core and chambered ash wings. One feature sure to thrill fans looking for a variety of sound options is a triple set of chrome-covered Seymour Duncan pickups, offering a nice blend of bright, single-coil highs and more focused humbucking lows.

Street price for the guitar is $1999.99.

Fender Spark-O-Matic Jazzmaster

As co-founder of the guitar and drum duo The Cold Stares, Tapp and his bandmate Brian Mullins pound out heavy, blues-based songs sung from the soul. Their music has been featured on several commercials, sporting events and TV networks. Guitar great Joe Bonamassa has become a fan and champion of the band, including them on an after-party livestream event this past September and featuring their song “Any Way The Wind Blows” on his Spotify Ultimate Blues Rock playlist. Tapp recently released an acoustic track “Ball of Fire” under his own name and teased a new, upcoming release from The Cold Stares, entitled Heavy Shoes.

Fender website: https://shop.fender.com/en-US/electric-guitars/other/parallel-universe-volume-ii-spark-o-matic-jazzmaster/0176760700.html