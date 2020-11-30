Bespoke box sets from Elvis Costello, Prince, The Kinks and many more are sure fire stocking stuffers

Since the 1980s, when Bob Dylan and Eric Clapton began digging into their respective archives for unheard gems, live performance highlights and alternate versions of some of their best-loved songs, the year-end box set has become a sure money maker for legacy artists and record companies alike. This year, of course, is no exception.

Many of this year’s archival releases were excellent, but nonetheless for diehards (like sets from Cream, Derek & the Dominoes, Jimi Hendrix, Paul McCartney and Thin Lizzy) or budding musicologists (the Bobby Bare Sings Shel Silverstein 8 CD deep dive was stunning, featuring lessons in not just songwriting but interpretation). And while Fleetwood Mac dug way back to the end of the Peter Green era, and beyond, Joni Mitchell and Elton John offered up fascinating looks into their respective origin stories, and the late, great John Prine’s label sought to remind us of the amazing music he made in his early prime.

Jazz legends continued to offer up some of the best archival releases – the oft-expanded Giant Steps from John Coltrane nonetheless didn’t disappoint, nor did the Charlie Parker compilation of Mercury and Clef sessions). Meanwhile, the Replacements, Wilco, Depeche Mode, New Order, the Allman Brothers Band and the Doors continued releasing fascinating expanded editions of their core catalogs, and David Bowie and Pink Floyd dug into their live archives (even while Bowie’s pal Iggy Pop released an excellent box set of their work together and the Floyd’s Nick Mason and Roger Waters remained as relevant as ever with stunning new live sets).

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg!

It’s no wonder, then, that for anyone with a classic rock fan on their holiday shopping list it all seems a bit overwhelming.

And so American Songwriter is offering up its first ever guide to the ten best box sets of the year. With a special emphasis on “bang for the buck,” we’ve listened to hours of music and read thousands of words to come up with what we think are sure fire gifts for fans of rock and roll’s Golden Age.

Elvis Costello: Armed Forces (Super Deluxe Edition)

The best box set of 2020 is the appropriately named Super Deluxe edition of Elvis Costello’s third album, Armed Forces. Costello, of course, is still making new and vital music, and 1979s Armed Forces – Costello’s U.S. breakthrough, featuring songs like “Oliver’s Army” and “Accidents Will Happen” – has been released in expanded versions before. But with a sound that refined Costello’s early pop/punk vibe, no doubt paving the way for the mercurial but always engaging career the great man embarked on later, this is the chapter in the story where Declan MacManus became Elvis Costello in big, bold capital letters, and where the Attractions truly found their collective groove as one of the best bands of the era.

This set is no doubt exhaustive – it includes nine pieces of vinyl, featuring outtakes, demos, live recordings and unreleased songs, plus lyric-book facsimiles, booklets, recreated artwork and more — but it’s filled with gems that will thrill even the most casual fan of Costello’s music.

Prince: Sign O’ The Times (Super Deluxe Edition)

In retrospect, it seems that Prince could do no wrong in the 1980s. But his early albums were met coolly at first and, while 1999 certainly put him on the pop culture map, it wasn’t until the twin releases of the Purple Rain film and soundtrack album that he became a household name. In follow-up, he released an excellent, if oddball, neo-psychedelic album and a grossly underrated follow-up film and soundtrack, before his 1987 magnum opus Sign O’ The Times proved that he was by far the greatest and most interesting artist to come out of the MTV-era.

While we’ll never know what a Prince-curated expanded edition of his very own “White Album” might have sounded like, the folks at the Prince Estate and Rhino Records have exceeded the very high bar they set with last year’s deluxe edition of 1999. Even if the remixes and dance mixes feel a bit much, the remaster (and new vinyl pressing) of the album proper are astonishing, and the plethora of period tracks from Prince’s fabled vault are nothing short of stunning, as is the included live DVD, while the included liner notes offer a window into what it was all about.

And if you’re looking for a companion gift, Prince’s “memoir” is nice, but the gorgeous photo book My Name Is Prince and remembrance This Thing Called Life are sure bets.

Elvis Presley: From Elvis In Nashville

Oft ridiculed, Elvis Presley’s Las Vegas years were, on the heels of his 1968 comeback special, in fact, a rebirth. From Elvis In Nashville picks up where last year’s fantastic American Sound set left off, and shows Presley in stellar form, digging in to new material, backed by a crack band of Nashville “cats” steeped in R&B, gospel and down and dirty country music, as only one of the greatest interpreters of songs of the 20th Century could.

Even more fascinating – though hardly cheap – is That’s The Way It Is: 50th Anniversary Collector’s Edition, which tells the story of Elvis’s triumphant return to Vegas and the making of the 1970 film of the same name. While much of the performance material has been heard, the packaging and books included are gorgeous, and befitting a king.

Coupled with a few of the truly amazing Elvis-inspired pieces in Pretty Green’s latest collection, and you’re sure to make the Elvis fan on your list the envy of his or her friends.

John Lennon: Gimme Some Truth (The Ultimate Mixes)

There have been countless compilations of John Lennon’s solo music. In fact, the first was released just as Lennon retreated from the business to raise his son Sean in 1975, and the latest shares its name with a compilation that marked Lennon’s 70th birthday, already ten years ago. Fortunately, that’s where the comparisons end. For Gimme Some Truth (The Ultimate Mixes), Sean Lennon and a crack team of archival engineers went back to his father’s original session tapes, creating fantastic, fresh mixes of both Lennon’s best-loved songs and some wonderful deep cuts. Topped off by a gorgeous book that tells the story of Lennon’s solo years through his own words and of those who were there with him, and a 5.1 disc featuring surround mixes, Gimme Some Truth only whets the appetite for whatever might come next.