In 2017 The Washington Post noted Ashley McBryde’s “blue-collar storytelling and straightforward singing set her apart” and NPR’s World Cafe opined, “after a decade of being the best unknown performer in those dive bars, it’s all paying off.” Fast-forward to March 2018, The New York Times dubbed Girl Going Nowhere a “vivid and accomplished major-label debut,” later including it on the year’s ‘best of,’ and in April the Los Angeles Times raved McBryde “is making country music without a safety net.” Her album sparked appearances on CBS’ coveted Saturday morning stage (later garnering an Emmy nomination for the performance), The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Night with Seth Meyers and more. It was a whirlwind two years for the Arkansas native.



“After nearly a decade playing, driving to any gig I could, I don’t know how to describe it exactly, it just felt different – like things were about to change,” reflects McBryde. “On the road, in writes around town … I didn’t know it could get any better than that. Well, I was wrong!”



In 2019 McBryde earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album and was named ACM New Female Artist of the Year, CMT’s Breakthrough Video of the Year winner and CMT Artists of the Year’s Breakout Artist of the Year, culminating with last week’s major win as the Country Music Association’s New Artist of the Year.



“I once had the pleasure of playing a tribute show for Mr. John Prine and the next day he shook my hand and he said, ‘you’re real good, you’re no Reba, but you’re real good.’” recalled McBryde as she accepted honor of CMA New Artist of the Year. “I cherish those little moments that are like that, that are truth and guidance from voices that we respect and admire. And I’m thankful for that and for this. And for the opportunity to step up. Thank you.”



Fans can see more of McBryde on her newly announced 2020 One Night Standards Tour.



McBryde’s 2020 One Night Standards Tour kicks off Thursday, January 30 at the Saturn in Birmingham, Alabama – and continues rocking until Thursday, April 23 at Floore’s Country Kitchen in Helotes, Texas. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at 10:00 a.m. local time.



Ashley McBryde’s 2020 One Night Standards Tour announced dates are as follows:

January 30 Saturn Birmingham, AL

January 31 The Lyric Oxford Oxford, MS

February 1 Druid City Music Hall Tuscaloosa, AL

February 28 Georgia Theatre Athens, GA

February 29 Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA

March 7 8 Seconds Saloon Indianapolis, IN

March 19 Bourbon Theatre Lincoln, NE

March 21 Majestic Theatre Madison, WI

March 28 Soul Kitchen Mobile, AL

April 23 Floore’s Country Kitchen Helotes, TX



