Cody Johnson Surpasses One Billion Career Streams

Cody Johnson makes it look like there Ain’t Nothin’ to It as he officially surpasses a staggering one billion career streams. This accomplishment comes just one year after the release of his first major-label album, which debuted at No. 1 on both the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and their all-genre Digital Albums chart.

Johnson also announced the release of his own signature COJO Cologne, on sale now. Undeniably incomparable to other brands, the distinct and unique fragrance was unveiled last year at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Resistol Booth. Fans can purchase the scent at https://cojocologne.com/.

The CMA New Artist of the Year nominee will be featured in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s first exhibition of 2020, American Currents: State of the Music, opening on Friday, March 6, 2020. Running through February 7, 2021, Johnson will be included in the Unbroken Circle exhibit alongside country music legends such as Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton and newcomers such as Tenille Townes. The Unbroken Circle will illustrate the connection between country music’s past, present and future by sharing stories of today’s artists and those who have influenced them.

Following a rigorous 2019 tour schedule of over 45+ sold-out shows, Johnson continues to span the country on superstar Miranda Lambert’s Wildcard Tour, wrapping in Canada in May. On March 12, he will make his return to RODEOHOUSTON 2020, which he sold out the previous year with over 74,177 in attendance. He has received critical praise from outlets such as The New York Times, Associated Press, Billboard and more, with Rolling Stone stating that he “finds himself rapidly hurtling toward mainstream stardom with a unique concept in his arsenal: actual country music.”