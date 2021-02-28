Cole Clark Guitars are built to exacting specifications in Australia and combine classical construction with innovative design, sustainably sourced woods and a natural sounding pickup. The newest model adds an intriguing feature- a genuine Lollar Humbucker electric pickup. The Humbucker is wired as a separate output, allowing players to easily switch between or blend the natural acoustic and electric sounds.

Watch the demo from Cole Clark specialist Lloyd Spiegel as he runs through the various tonal options the Cole Clark Humbucker model offers.

Cole Clark Guitar with Humbucker

According to Cole Clark, the Humbucker models feature a patented 3-way acoustic pickup and all its usual settings. The added humbucker, with volume and tone knobs, are a completely separate output jack that runs ideally to an amplifier or amp simulator for a compromised electric guitar sound to blend with, loop or sit under your acoustic tone. Cole Clark also added a switch on the face to easily switch from acoustic, electric or both together.

Lloyd Spiegel demos the Cole Clark Guitar with Humbucker

The two outputs offer the absolute best of both worlds, where a single output will compromise both pickups and be limited in its ability.

Closeup of Cole Clark with Humbucker

In simple terms, Cole Clark says, an acoustic guitar should be played through a PA and an electric guitar should be played through an amp.

Cole Clark Guitars with Humbucker

For a brief overview of the Cole Clark story, watch the video below:

The Cole Clark story

Product Specifications

All solid timber cutaway dreadnought with internally carved top and back

Made entirely from sustainably sourced timber

Cole Clark 3-way pickup system

Lollar Imperial Humbucker (Separate output. Tone and volume on face)

Finish: Nitrocellulose (natural satin)

Neck: Queensland Maple

Top: AA grade Australian Blackwood

Back and sides: AA grade Australian Blackwood

Inlaid timber binding, purfling and rosette

Bridge/Fretboard: She Oak

Inlays: Snowflake

Machine Heads: Grover

Nut/Saddle: Graph Tech Tusq

Strings: Elixir – Nanoweb Phosphor Bronze 12-53

Nut Width: 44mm/1.73″

Radius: 12″

Scale length: 25.5″

Left handed version code CCFL2EC-LH-BLBL-HUM

Cole Clark hardcase – Tweed

Pickguard supplied in case.

Grain may vary