11-time No. 1 hit rising superstar Cole Swindell will launch his headlining Down To Earth Tour on March 5, 2020 in Toledo, OH. Joining Swindell on his Down To Earth Tour are special guests HARDY and Trea Landon. Click HERE for the tour announce video filmed at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, AL.



“I have had such an amazing year in so many ways,” said Cole Swindell. “I never think each year can top the previous, but it does. To earn another career No. 1 last week with ‘Love You Too Late’ and then the response and honors that ‘Break Up In The End’ received this year has blown me away and of course the opportunity to get to tour again with my buddy Luke Bryan has been a blast. I’m so fired up for 2020 to get back out there with two new artists whose music I just love and am really excited about. HARDY, Trea and I already have some fun things planned for this tour. The fans better get ready because this tour is for them!”

Since he launched his career in 2014, the Warner Music Nashville recording artist has been on some of the biggest tours with some of the biggest superstars in country music including Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line and Dierks Bentley. The Georgia native first headlined in 2018 with his Reason To Drink Tour and co-headlined the Reason To Drink….Another Tour with Dustin Lynch.

Swindell has racked up an impressive and incomparable record-breaking NINE No. 1 singles (the only solo artist in the history of the Country Aircheck/Mediabase to top the charts with first seven singles); 11 No. 1 singles as a songwriter; one 1 billion+ audience reaching single (“You Should Be Here”), eight Platinum singles; a Platinum-certified debut album (Cole Swindell); a Gold-certified sophomore album (You Should Be Here) and over 1 BILLION on demand streams as well as numerous SONGWRITING honors and awards including being the NSAI Songwriter/Artist of the Year (2016), winning two CMA Triple Play Awards in both 2015 (as the only performer to claim the title) and again in 2016 (for penning three No. 1 songs in a 12 month span) and Music Row’s Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year during his debut (2015) with celebrated songwriting credits which include not only his own but “This Is How We Roll” by Florida Georgia Line, “Get Me Some of That” by Thomas Rhett, and several songs with Luke Bryan including his No. 1 single “Roller Coaster,” among others. Swindell’s own eight No. 1 singles include “Chillin’ It,” “Hope You Get Lonely Tonight,” “Ain’t Worth The Whiskey,” “Let Me See Ya Girl,” “You Should Be Here,” “Middle of a Memory,” “Flatliner” and now “Love You Too Late.”

Citi is the official presale credit card of the Down To Earth Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Nov 5th at 10am local time until Thursday, Nov 7th at 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM . For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Tickets will go on sale to the public in most markets Friday, November 8. Check ColeSwindell.com for on sale dates in each market. To purchase tickets go to www.ColeSwindell.com.